LOUISIANA RANKS FIRST AMONG STATES IN READING GROWTH, SECOND IN MATH ON LATEST NATIONAL EDUCATION SCORECARD

Louisiana is the only state to surpass pre-pandemic levels in both reading and math,

according to a new report from Harvard, Stanford, and Dartmouth BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana continues to lead the nation in academic improvement, according to the latest Education Scorecard released today by researchers from Harvard University, Stanford University, and Dartmouth College. The 2026 report shows Louisiana ranks first among states in reading growth and second among states in math. Louisiana is the only state where average student performance has surpassed 2019 levels in both reading and math. “I’m proud of Louisiana students and grateful for the teachers who are driving these results,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These rankings are a point of pride for our state, but we are far from satisfied and will keep pushing for greater academic outcomes.” “Today’s education scorecard results did not happen by accident. They happened because we changed the script in Louisiana. We returned our classrooms back to the basics, empowered teachers and families, and removed woke, DEI material from our curriculum,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Louisiana is leading again, and this is only the beginning!” Louisiana Leads the Nation, Again Louisiana ranked first among states in reading growth and second in math in the 2025 Education Scorecard, which measured recovery from 2019 to 2024. The latest scorecard shows Louisiana is still leading the nation, this time for growth from 2022 to 2025. Louisiana’s scorecard results include: Louisiana ranks first among states in reading growth and second among states in math growth.

Louisiana is the only state to surpass 2019 levels in both reading and math.

Louisiana is the only state to surpass 2019 levels in both reading and math. Louisiana is the only state to surpass 2019 levels in reading and one of two states in math.

Statewide, chronic absenteeism, which is defined as students missing more than 10 percent of a school year, continues to be an issue, rising from 18.8 percent in 2022 to 22 percent in 2025.