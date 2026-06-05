Construction begins on the expansion of A.B. Ernst Park

Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR) is pleased to announce construction for the A.B. Ernst Park addition begins in July. We anticipate completing the project in spring 2027. A.B. Earnst Park is located in Fremont at 719 N 35th St. adjacent to the Fremont branch library.

SPR acquired the vacant lot immediately west of A.B. Ernst Park in 2010 to expand the park and provide the neighborhood with additional green space. SPR awarded the construction contract to Wyser Construction for the project.

The final design prioritizes a seamless, accessible connection between North 35th St and the Fremont Library’s lower-level meeting room. The design incorporates several features that came directly from community feedback including an embankment slide and hill climb that turn the site’s natural elevation into a play destination. An expanded entry plaza will include new benches and picnic tables. Additionally, the design preserves the historic staircase connecting the park to the alley, maintaining a vital link to the neighborhood’s original urban fabric.

For more information, please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/a-b-ernst-park-addition or email Roma.Shah@seattle.gov.