13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Boy

Seattle police arrested a 13-year-old boy Thursday, June 4, in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy that occurred on May 29 in the Rainier Valley neighborhood.

At about 7:37 a.m., the suspect, accompanied by a family member, turned himself in at the South Precinct. Officers immediately transported him to the Homicide Unit before booking him into Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center for investigation of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On May 29 at about 11:31 p.m., dispatchers received reports of an accidental shooting inside an apartment in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Despite lifesaving efforts by hospital staff, the victim died from his injuries on May 31.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and took the lead in the investigation. Detectives identified a 13-year-old boy as the suspect and later arrested him in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-152314/South Precinct