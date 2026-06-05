Councilmember Saka applauds Mayor’s move to turn on Stadium District CCTV cameras

Today, Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1) released the following statement on Mayor Katie Wilson’s announcement that she will activate closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for Seattle’s FIFA World Cup events.

“Mayor Wilson made the right call to turn on the Stadium District cameras for the World Cup. With the eyes of the world on Seattle, lives are on the line. I appreciate her thoughtful work on this issue and being open to hearing differing opinions.

“I know firsthand, as a runner in the 2013 Boston Marathon, that we need to leverage all our public safety tools when hosting major events like FIFA. My hope is that we can now transition to focusing on celebrating these amazing soccer events, while keeping everyone safe.”

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