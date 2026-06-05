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Councilmembers respond to Mayor’s decision to activate Stadium District cameras

Today, Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1) released the following statement on Mayor Katie Wilson’s announcement that she will activate closed-circuit...

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Councilmembers respond to Mayor’s decision to activate Stadium District cameras

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