Dr. Craig Deligdish and OMNI Healthcare Welcome Renowned Trauma Surgeon Dr. Edgar Figueroa, FACS

Dr. Edgar Figueroa

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMNI Healthcare is proud to welcome board-certified general surgeon Dr. Edgar Figueroa, MD, FACS, to its physician group — a significant addition to its mission of delivering high-quality, accessible care across Brevard County.The announcement comes alongside Dr. Figueroa’s reappointment to the Eastern Florida State College (EFSC) District Board of Trustees by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 29, 2026. First appointed in 2018, his reappointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.A Distinguished Surgical CareerA surgeon for more than 35 years and a fixture of the Brevard medical community for over 26 years, Dr. Figueroa is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery. His expertise spans complex procedures including robotic surgery, advanced laparoscopic hernia repair, foregut and midgut surgery, and abdominal wall reconstruction. He earned his medical degree from Universidad Central del Este and completed his general surgery residency at Ponce Regional Hospital in Puerto Rico.As Trauma Medical Director at Holmes Regional Medical Center, Dr. Figueroa helped design the region’s trauma center. During NASA’s Space Shuttle program, he served as the agency’s liaison there, with his team designated first to receive astronauts in an emergency.In 2021–2022, he completed Harvard Medical School’s Surgical Leadership Program, earning board eligibility in Healthcare Administration, Leadership, and Management.A Welcome From OMNI Healthcare Leadership Dr. Craig Deligdish , President and Chief Executive Officer of OMNI Healthcare, welcomed Dr. Figueroa to the physician group. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Figueroa to OMNI Healthcare. His decades of surgical experience and deep roots in Brevard County reflect exactly the physician leadership our community deserves, and his addition strengthens our commitment to high-quality, accessible care for every patient we serve,” said Dr. Craig Deligdish.The Decision to Join OMNI Healthcare“These are exciting times in Brevard, and honestly, I didn’t want to miss them,” said Dr. Figueroa. “OMNI Healthcare aligns with my belief in a better delivery of healthcare for this community — high-quality care and improved access, so that patients in need can be seen without long waits. I’m eagerly anticipating the future here.”Serving the Community Through Education“I’m grateful to Governor DeSantis for this reappointment,” said Dr. Figueroa. “Eastern Florida State College prepares students to enter the workforce almost immediately and has held tuition steady for nearly twelve years. It’s a mission I’m proud to support.”About OMNI HealthcareFormed in 1994, OMNI Healthcare is a physician-owned, primary care–focused multi-specialty group serving Brevard County, Florida, with locations in Melbourne, Suntree/Viera, Palm Bay, and surrounding communities. Its providers practice across internal medicine, family practice, pediatrics, radiology, and surgery, delivering care in offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and patients’ homes. The group is distinguished by its commitment to improving access to high-quality healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.