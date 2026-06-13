Navy Veteran and USC MBA Johnny Aragon Brings Military Discipline to the Los Angeles Real Estate Market

U.S. Veteran Johnny Aragon with https://JohnnyAragonHomes.com Johnny Aragon with https://JohnnyAragonHomes.com, photo credit Diana Bernal

Pasadena based Realtor draws on five years of naval service to guide buyers and sellers through a shifting Southern California market.

The Navy taught me to take accountability for my actions, to remember that every decision affects others, and to never go home until the job is complete.” — Johnny Aragon

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnny Aragon, MBA, a luxury property specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty in Pasadena, is earning recognition in the Los Angeles real estate market for an approach shaped by an unusual resume: five years in the United States Navy, two university degrees, and a conviction that honesty is the foundation of every successful transaction.Born and raised in Southern California, Aragon enlisted in the Navy directly out of high school and served five years as an Information Systems Technician stationed at Naval Base San Diego. He credits his military service with instilling the accountability and composure that now defines his work with clients.“The Navy taught me to take accountability for my actions, to remember that every decision affects others, and to never go home until the job is complete,” Aragon said. “Real estate is not for the faint of heart. No two days are the same. When a transaction gets complex, it does not mean a solution does not exist. My job is to find it.”Following his military service, Aragon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems with a minor in Finance from California State University, Los Angeles. He obtained his California real estate license in 2018 and went on to earn a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California in 2021. He joined Coldwell Banker Realty in Pasadena in May 2019, where he gained extensive experience in real estate contracts, marketing, and compliance before transitioning to full-time sales in February 2022.That combination of technical training, financial education, and brokerage experience informs Aragon’s data driven read on current market conditions. Since last fall, he notes, the Los Angeles market has seen longer days on market, higher inventory levels, and fluctuating mortgage rates, while the ongoing war in Iran has weighed on buyer confidence.“Homes that are priced to sell and well prepared are still seeing multiple offers,” Aragon said. “Sellers must approach pricing strategy carefully and consider working with buyers on potential repairs or credits. Every interested buyer matters, even if their offer is not the highest. In a market like this, backup offers are essential.”Aragon is equally direct with buyers. His most consistent advice is to get pre-approved for a mortgage before falling in love with a property. “Why fall in love with a home only to find out you could never afford it?” he said. “Getting pre-approved early tells you exactly what you can afford, and it makes your offer stronger when the right home appears.”For sellers, Aragon points to a common and costly mistake: ignoring professional guidance on pricing. “It is fine to have an opinion about the value of your home, but the numbers do not lie,” he said. “Comparables tell a story about what sold and what is still sitting on the market. Listening to your advisor early results in a great sales price.”Clients describe Aragon as a problem solver who treats every transaction as personal. One recent buyer, a first-time purchaser relocating from Pasadena to Joshua Tree, toured six homes with Aragon in a single weekend before choosing a property that had been on and off the market for two years. Aragon negotiated repairs and a credit from the seller prior to closing. The client later told him he would never have purchased his first home without that guidance.Aragon’s naval career also included a brush with music history. When the band Chicago visited his ship at the invitation of his commanding officer, Aragon stood among the sailors who greeted the group. “They thanked us for our service and happily took pictures with us,” he recalled. “It was a special day.”Asked what message he would leave with readers, Aragon keeps it simple. “Success does not happen overnight. It is a long game. Believe in yourself and know that everything will be okay in the end.”About Johnny AragonJohnny Aragon, MBA, is a luxury property specialist and Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, CalRE #02066422, located at 388 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from California State University, Los Angeles, and an MBA from the University of Southern California, and is a five-year veteran of the United States Navy.Website: JohnnyAragonHomes.comInstagram: instagram.com/johnnyaragonrealestateLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/johnny-aragon-mba-8b72359aTikTok: tiktok.com/@johnnyaragonreContact:Johnny Aragon, MBACell: 213-290-3678 | Office: 626-584-0050johnny.aragon@cbrealty.com

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