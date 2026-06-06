Shenzhen Tech Trailblazer RobotAnno Revolutionizes 24/7 Service with Multi-Scenario AI Drink Kiosks

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of China’s Silicon Valley, a technological revolution is brewing—quite literally. As the global retail landscape shifts toward automation and hyper-efficiency, Shenzhen-based RobotAnno has emerged as the definitive leader in the unmanned beverage sector. The company’s recent dominant performance at the FAIR plus 2026 Robot Industry Chain Expo has captured the attention of international investorsFrom April 22nd to 24th, 2026, the FAIR plus expo in Shenzhen became the epicenter of robotic innovation. Amidst a sea of industrial arms and logistics bots, RobotAnno’s "Drink Team"—a comprehensive suite of AI-powered kiosks—stood out as the most visited and discussed exhibit. Backed by the authority of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the event served as the perfect stage for RobotAnno to demonstrate how it is solving the most pressing challenges in the modern service industry: labor shortages, rising operational costs, and the demand for 24/7 high-quality service.Key Takeaways: Why RobotAnno is Redefining Automated RetailUnmatched Versatility: A product matrix covering coffee, milk tea, cocktails, and ice cream, catering to every imaginable commercial scenario.Award-Winning Innovation: Featuring the 2025 AI Pegasus Award winner, the world’s first enclosed single-arm latte art kiosk.Global Scalability: Proven deployment in over 100 cities and 80 countries, supported by multi-language interfaces and international payment gateways.Operational Excellence: 24/7 uptime with automated cleaning, sterilization, and cloud-based management systems.The FAIR plus 2026 Phenomenon: A Media MagnetThe RobotAnno booth was more than just an exhibit; it was a viral sensation. Throughout the three-day event, long queues formed as spectators and industry professionals waited to witness the precision of RobotAnno’s robotic arms. The scene was a masterclass in human-robot interaction, with mechanical arms executing complex latte art and cocktail shakes with a fluidity that rivaled world-class baristas.The impact was amplified by heavyweights in the media landscape. Coverage from CCTV Finance, Xinhua News Agency, Economic Daily, and Shenzhen TV underscored the national and international significance of RobotAnno’s advancements. These authoritative outlets highlighted how RobotAnno is not just building machines, but is architecting the future of "Smart Retail." Industry influencers and "KOLs" flooded social media with clips of the AI Coffee Printing Bar, proving that the brand’s appeal transcends technical specifications—it creates an "experience" that resonates with the modern consumer.A Deep Dive into the "Drink Team" Product MatrixRobotAnno’s success is built on a foundation of diverse, high-performance hardware designed for specific market needs. Let’s explore the five core products that are currently disrupting the market:1. AI Robotic Latte Art & Printing Coffee KioskAs the flagship of the lineup and the recipient of the prestigious 2025 AI Pegasus Award, this kiosk represents the pinnacle of robotic beverage service. It is the world’s first enclosed single-arm system capable of delivering professional-grade latte art in just 90 seconds. Utilizing advanced 3D modeling and intelligent visual recognition, the kiosk can produce hot and cold coffee, intricate latte patterns, and even custom-printed images on foam. Its versatility extends beyond coffee to include chocolate drinks, light milk teas, and fruit juices, making it a comprehensive solution for high-traffic transit hubs and corporate offices.2. AI Robotic Coffee Printing BarTailored for the "Instagrammable" era, this unit focuses on personalization. It supports classic patterns like swans, tulips, and hearts, but its true power lies in its customization feature—users can upload their own photos via a smartphone to have them printed directly onto their drink. With support for multiple languages and a seamless global payment loop, this device is essentially a high-end, intelligent cafe contained within a compact footprint. It was previously featured on CCTV’s News Broadcast (Xinwen Lianbo) and ranked second on the 2024 Shenzhen Quality Goods List.3. MINI AI Robotic Cocktail KioskRecognizing the need for automation in the nightlife and hospitality sectors, RobotAnno introduced the MINI Cocktail Kiosk. This lightweight, sophisticated unit is designed for luxury clubs, bars, and even high-end private parties. It houses 12 base liquors and 4 juices, capable of mixing over 20 unique cocktail recipes. The rapid output and consistency ensure that guests receive a master-level drink every time, without the wait associated with traditional bars.4. AI Robotic Milk Tea KioskThe milk tea industry is notoriously labor-intensive. RobotAnno’s solution is a 2.5-square-meter "Smart Shop." This kiosk adheres to the "Real Tea, Real Milk" philosophy, offering over 60 varieties of beverages including pearl milk tea and jasmine pomelo tea. What sets it apart is the 24-hour self-cleaning and sterilization system, ensuring food safety standards are met without human intervention. It is the ultimate "unmanned" business model, capable of 90-second cup production around the clock.5. MINI AI Robotic Sundae Ice Cream KioskFor the dessert sector, the MINI Sundae Kiosk offers a high-speed, 45-second service cycle. With 6 syrups and 2 toppings that can be combined into over 20 flavors, it provides a customizable experience through a transparent, visual operation cabin. Like its counterparts, it features cloud-based management, allowing operators to monitor inventory and sales from anywhere in the world.Ready to Transform Your Business with AI?Explore the full range of RobotAnno’s smart retail solutions and join the future of automated service.Visit www.annorobots.com TodayEmpowering Digital Transformation Across ScenariosThe genius of RobotAnno lies in its "Full-Scenario Deep Landing" strategy. By offering a matrix of products, they empower various industries—ranging from commercial real estate and tourism to traditional catering—to undergo a digital upgrade. The "Unmanned + Mobile + Cloud Managed" model allows businesses to deploy these kiosks in locations where traditional storefronts are unfeasible due to space or labor costs.Currently, RobotAnno’s products have blanketed over 100 cities in China and reached more than 80 countries globally. The company has reported a doubling of both annual output value and production volume for two consecutive years. This exponential growth is a testament to the international market's recognition of Shenzhen’s manufacturing prowess and RobotAnno’s specific innovative edge.Why Industry Practitioners Choose RobotAnnoFor business owners and industry practitioners, the decision to integrate RobotAnno technology is driven by several critical factors:Operational Cost Reduction: Eliminating the need for highly trained baristas or bartenders significantly lowers the overhead, especially in regions with high labor costs.Consistency and Quality Control: AI ensures that every cup of coffee or cocktail is identical to the last, maintaining brand standards across multiple locations.Data-Driven Insights: The cloud management system provides real-time data on consumer preferences, peak hours, and inventory levels, allowing for precision marketing and logistics.Enhanced Hygiene: In a post-pandemic world, the fully enclosed, touchless, and self-cleaning nature of these kiosks provides a level of safety that manual service cannot match.About RobotAnno: A Legacy of InnovationFounded in April 2017, RobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a National High-Tech Enterprise and a "Specialized, Fined, Peculiar, and Innovative" (SRDI) enterprise. With a focus on desktop-level robotic arms and AI-driven smart retail solutions, the company has secured over 70 national patents. Their mission is clear: to utilize advanced robotics to provide integrated, intelligent commercial solutions that drive the comprehensive digital transformation of enterprises.As we look toward 2026 and beyond, RobotAnno is not just participating in the market; they are defining it. The "Robot + Smart Retail" trend represents a disruptive shift in global commerce. By bridging the gap between high-end robotics and everyday consumer needs, RobotAnno is opening up a broader commercial horizon for the beverage industry, ensuring that "24/7 service" is no longer a goal, but a standard reality.

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