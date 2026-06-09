MMJ Health Offers $99 New Patients Medical Marijuana Evaluations in Florida

MMJ Health New Patient Evaluation

Florida-based MMJ Health has announced reduced-cost physician consultations for new patients at $99, available at 21 statewide locations through June 2026.

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician-led cannabis consultations now available at reduced cost for first-time patients statewide through June 2026. MMJ Health , a Florida-based medical marijuana evaluation provider operating across 21 statewide locations, has announced a reduced-cost evaluation option for new patients. Priced at $99, the consultation offer is available through the end of June 2026 and applies exclusively to first-time MMJ Health patients.The evaluation includes a one-on-one consultation with a licensed Florida provider, a medical cannabis eligibility assessment against Florida's qualifying conditions, and support from MMJ Health's patient services team. Both in-person and telehealth appointments are available.About the Evaluation ProcessFlorida's Medical Marijuana Use Act requires patients to receive a physician recommendation before obtaining a medical marijuana card. Qualifying conditions include chronic pain, anxiety, PTSD, sleep disorders, and other debilitating conditions as defined under state law.New patients who complete the evaluation and do not receive a physician recommendation are eligible for a full refund of the evaluation fee under MMJ Health's stated refund policy."We want every qualifying Floridian to have an easy, affordable path to the care they may need," said a spokesperson for MMJ Health. "This offer is about removing friction so patients can have a real conversation with a licensed provider without worrying about cost."About MMJ Health's Florida OperationsMMJ Health has conducted evaluations for more than 20,000 Florida patients since its founding. The organization operates 21 locations statewide, spanning Jacksonville and Gainesville in North Florida; Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Fort Myers on the West Coast; and Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach in South Florida.MMJ Health holds affiliations with NORML, Americans for Safe Access, and the Society of Cannabis Clinicians, and reports a 4.9 out of 5 patient satisfaction rating across its network.Scheduling and AvailabilityAppointments can be scheduled at mmjhealth.com. Telehealth consultations are available to patients throughout Florida; in-person visits are available at all 21 locations. Patients may contact MMJ Health at (561) 631-7994 for scheduling or eligibility inquiries.This offer is available to new MMJ Health patients only and expires at the end of June 2026. Approval is subject to evaluation by a licensed provider. Terms and conditions apply.About MMJ HealthMMJ Health is a physician-led medical marijuana evaluation and certification provider with operations in Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky. The organization is affiliated with NORML, Americans for Safe Access, and the Society of Cannabis Clinicians.Contact: MMJ Health Phone: (561) 631-7994 Website: https://mmjhealth.com

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