Braylon Kelley Announces Release of 'Gianna and the Voice of the Voiceless,' a Faith-Based Children's Book

Gianna and the Voice of the Voiceless Gianna and the Voice of the Voiceless pic2 Author Braylon Kelley

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Author, Federal Security Officer and advocate Braylon D. Kelley announces the upcoming release of Gianna and the Voice of the Voiceless , a heartfelt children’s book that explores themes of faith, love, loss, healing, and the enduring bond between parent and child.Inspired by personal experience and grounded in Christian faith, the book follows the journey of Gianna, a joyful child whose voice continues to shine from Heaven. Through imagination, biblical inspiration, and compassionate storytelling, readers are invited to explore messages of hope, courage, and purpose during life's most challenging moments.Available Beginning July 1 "Gianna and the Voice of the Voiceless" will be available in paperback and Kindle formats beginning July 1, 2026: https://a.co/d/08XFQCQz The book is intended for families, churches, counselors, educators, and anyone seeking a meaningful story centered on faith, hope, and healing.A Resource for Families Navigating Grief and LossGianna and the Voice of the Voiceless was written for children and families facing grief related to miscarriage, stillbirth, infant loss, child loss, or serious medical challenges. The story offers a gentle way to begin conversations about difficult emotions while providing reassurance through faith centered themes.The book encourages readers to understand that every child matters, every life has purpose, and every voice deserves to be heard. Its message is designed to support both children and adults who may be searching for comfort and spiritual encouragement.Faith-Based Storytelling with a Message of HopeThroughout the book, Gianna's story highlights the importance of resilience, compassion, and trust in God. The narrative presents biblical themes in an accessible way for young readers while offering meaningful reflections for parents, caregivers, church leaders, and counselors.The story reinforces the belief that love continues beyond physical separation and that faith can provide strength during seasons of uncertainty. Readers are encouraged to view grief through a perspective of hope while embracing the lasting impact of every life.Inspired by a Father's Love and LegacyThe inspiration for the book comes from Braylon's daughter, Gianna, whose passing in October 2025 profoundly shaped his mission to help other families experiencing loss."As a father, I experienced a grief that changed my life forever," said Braylon D. Kelley, Author and Advocate. "Writing Gianna and the Voice of the Voiceless became a way to honor my daughter while offering hope to families facing similar challenges. My prayer is that readers find comfort, encouragement, and a reminder that every child has value and purpose."Today, Braylon continues to support families through writing, advocacy, and faith-based outreach initiatives focused on healing, perseverance, and spiritual growth. Here is a recent article published about the book About Braylon D. KelleyBraylon D. Kelley is a Christian, husband, father of six, advocate, Federal Security Officer, and children's author based in Texas. Following the loss of his daughter Gianna, he committed himself to creating resources that help families navigate grief through faith and hope. His work focuses on supporting those affected by child loss, miscarriage, stillbirth, infant loss, and medical hardship while sharing messages of resilience, healing, and God's enduring love.

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