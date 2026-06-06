For Immediate Release

June 4, 2026

Contact:

Mike Inacay (Schatz) at michael_inacay@schatz.senate.gov

FOLLOWING SCHATZ-MCMAHON AGREEMENT, EDUCATION DEPARTMENT OFFICIALLY BEGINS PROCESS TO EXTEND FEDERAL FUNDING FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN EDUCATION PROGRAM, $46 MILLION SET TO CONTINUE FLOWING FOR HAWAI‘I KIDS

U.S. Education Department Officially Notices Proposed Extension Of Federal Funding

WASHINGTON – Following an agreement between U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon last month on the senator’s request to avoid cuts to the Native Hawaiian Education Program, the department today officially began the process to extend the $46 million in federal funding for another year.

“This is good news for Hawai‘i. This money helps thousands of young kids develop learning skills and gives local families more affordable child care options,” said Senator Schatz, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m grateful to Secretary McMahon for working with us to protect this funding and will continue working every day to make sure Hawai‘i gets its fair share of federal dollars.”

The extension will keep the Native Hawaiian Education Program fully funded for current grant recipients for at least another year, which guarantees $46 million in federal funding secured by Schatz in Congress will continue to flow to the more than 60 early childhood education sites across Hawai‘i and sustain other critical education programs, including home visiting for children under 5, workforce development for parents, and Hawaiian language immersion programs. The federally funded programs serve more than 3,000 Hawai‘i families.

The Education Department’s proposed funding extension is available here.

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