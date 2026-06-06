Photograph of Dr. David Chenin, DDS, MSD Chenin Orthodontic Group Logo - Top Orthodontist Top Dentist Award Letter - Orthodontics - Best Orthodontist Desert Companion 2026

"Favorite Orthodontist" - "Best Orthodontist" as voted by dentist peers in Southern Nevada's Desert Companion Magazine for 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chenin Orthodontic Group proudly announces that Dr. David Chenin, orthodontist and practice leader serving Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada, has once again been recognized in Desert Companion Magazine’s 2026 Top Dentists edition, continuing more than a decade of consecutive years of recognition since the Top Dentists survey launched in 2014.Selected through a peer-review process involving dentists and specialists throughout Southern Nevada, this recognition highlights Dr. Chenin’s longstanding reputation for excellence in orthodontics, Invisalign treatment, braces, and patient-centered smile transformation. According to the topDentistsprogram, recognition is based on professional peer evaluations and listings are not purchased.Patients searching for the best orthodontist in Las Vegas, looking for their favorite orthodontist , or researching among the best orthodontists in Southern Nevada often consider independent recognition and peer trust as meaningful indicators of quality and experience.“We are incredibly grateful and humbled to receive this recognition once again,” said Dr. David Chenin. “Being recognized by fellow dental professionals year after year means so much to our entire team. We remain committed to providing exceptional orthodontic care while creating healthy, confident smiles that can truly change lives.”For decades, Chenin Orthodontic Group has helped children, teens, and adults achieve healthier smiles through individualized treatment planning, advanced technology, and a personalized approach to orthodontic care. The practice continues to focus on delivering an experience that patients feel comfortable recommending to friends and family.Why This Recognition Matters.Receiving this distinction for more than a decade reflects Chenin Orthodontic Group’s continued focus on:• Excellence in orthodontic diagnosis and treatment• Advanced digital orthodontic technology and modern care• Customized treatment plans for braces and Invisalign patients• Exceptional patient experience and long-term relationships• Collaboration and trust within the Southern Nevada dental communityThis continued recognition by local dental peers reinforces Chenin Orthodontic Group’s position among the most trusted and respected orthodontic practices in the region. Serving Las Vegas and Henderson Families.Chenin Orthodontic Group continues to serve patients throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Green Valley, and surrounding Southern Nevada communities, offering comprehensive orthodontic treatment designed to improve both smile aesthetics and long-term oral health.Whether patients are exploring orthodontic treatment for the first time, comparing providers, or searching online for a best orthodontist, the practice remains committed to helping every patient make informed decisions and achieve lasting results.The practice extends sincere appreciation to:💙 Fellow dental professionals for their confidence and recognition💙 Patients and families for their trust and continued support💙 The Las Vegas community for allowing us to care for generations of smilesAs Chenin Orthodontic Group looks ahead, the team remains dedicated to advancing orthodontic care, delivering outstanding treatment experiences, and helping patients feel confident in their smiles for years to come.About Chenin Orthodontic Group:Founded in 1978, Chenin Orthodontic Group is an award-winning orthodontic practice serving Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada. Led by Dr. David Chenin and an experienced clinical team, the practice provides orthodontic care including Invisalign, braces, early orthodontic treatment, digital scanning technology, and personalized smile solutions for children, teens, and adults.

Dr. David Chenin - Featuring a recently treated orthodontic case with Invisalign. Chenin Orthodontic Group: serving Las Vegas / Henderson since 1978.

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