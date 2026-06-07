ButterflyMan Release New Political Thriller The Longest Line : a Political Thriller About Power, Influence and Democracy

New novel explores information warfare, foreign influence, political power, and challenges facing democratic institutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ButterflyMan Releases The Longest Line , a Political Thriller About Power, Influence, and DemocracyNew Novel Explores Espionage, Information Warfare, Foreign Influence, and the Fragility of Democratic Institutions“I am grateful for my past —a life shaped by fear, lies, censorship, and authoritarian control —because it gave me enough clarity to recognize the same patterns repeating elsewhere.”— ButterflyManIndependent author ButterflyMan announces the release of The Longest Line, a political thriller exploring espionage, media manipulation, information warfare, foreign influence operations, and the hidden vulnerabilities of democratic societies in the digital age.Part geopolitical thriller, part exploration of modern power, The Longest Line examines a question that has become increasingly relevant in an era of digital influence, political polarization, and global information conflict:What if the greatest threat to democracy no longer came from military invasion, but from manipulation operating within the system itself?An Invisible World WarSet in a world where conflict is increasingly fought through information, technology, finance, and influence rather than traditional military confrontation, The Longest Line presents a fictional vision of modern geopolitical competition.The novel explores:• Information warfare• Psychological manipulation• Media influence systems• Political polarization• Digital propaganda• Financial influence networks• Algorithmic control• Institutional infiltration• Emotional engineeringRather than depicting conventional warfare, the story examines how power can be exercised through perception, narrative, technology, and the gradual erosion of trust.The Rise of Jonathan PrescottAt the center of the novel is Jonathan Prescott, a charismatic American political leader whose rise to the presidency gradually reveals a hidden network of foreign influence, intelligence operations, covert financing, and strategic manipulation.As journalists, intelligence officials, political insiders, and international actors begin uncovering the truth, the line between democracy and authoritarian influence becomes increasingly blurred.The novel follows a growing struggle between public institutions, intelligence agencies, political actors, and hidden networks competing for influence over the future direction of the United States and the democratic world.A Political Thriller About the Future of DemocracyMoving through Washington political circles, international intelligence systems, covert diplomatic networks, cyber warfare environments, media ecosystems, and global power structures, The Longest Line asks:• How resilient are democratic institutions?• How vulnerable are open societies to foreign influence?• What happens when truth becomes difficult to distinguish from narrative?• Can democratic systems survive large-scale manipulation of information and perception?• What happens when citizens continue voting, but increasingly struggle to determine what is real?The novel combines elements of espionage fiction, political drama, psychological thriller, and contemporary geopolitical analysis.About the AuthorButterflyMan was born in a communist authoritarian society and personally experienced propaganda-based education, censorship, media indoctrination, and state-controlled systems of fear.After immigrating to the United States, he became increasingly interested in how modern societies confront questions of freedom, power, information, and institutional trust.His published works explore artificial intelligence, democracy, economics, media systems, psychology, and the future of civilization.His books include:• AI Japan• AI: The End of Education• AI: The Utopia Humanity Society• Emotional Illusions in the Age of AI• Cryptocurrency: The Cocaine of FinanceAcross both fiction and nonfiction, ButterflyMan examines how technology, power, institutions, and human behavior are reshaping modern society.About the BookThe Longest LineA Novel by ButterflyManA political thriller exploring espionage, foreign influence, democratic institutions, information warfare, and the future of public trust.Available now in paperback and Kindle editions.Amazon:Themes• Political Thriller• Espionage Fiction• Information Warfare• Foreign Influence Operations• Democracy and Governance• Media Manipulation• Psychological Operations• Institutional Trust• Geopolitical Fiction• Cyber Politics• Global Power Systems• Propaganda and Mass Psychology• Political Corruption• Democratic ResilienceMedia, Translation & Film Rights InquiriesButterflyMan Publishing LLCWebsite:Amazon:For interviews, review copies, foreign translation rights, audiobook licensing, publishing opportunities, and film adaptation inquiries.A Silent Coup · An Invisible War · A Global Betrayal

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