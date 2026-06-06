I’m joined here today with my Command Sergeant Major, CSM Robin M. Bolmer.

And today, on Memorial Day, we are reminded of the fathers, the sons, the mothers and the daughters, the family members, who never came back. On Memorial Day, we remember that their service still inspires us today and whether that’s in the United Nations Command, the Combined Forces Command, and the U.S. Forces Korea, we’ll never forget. Date Taken: 12.31.1969 Date Posted: 06.06.2026 01:27 Story ID: 567023 Location: KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Brunson Honors Fallen Service Members in ROK Memorial Day Message, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.