County of Maui offices to be closed for King Kamehameha I Day



County pools closed; shortened hours at Central Maui Landfill County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Thursday, June 11, 2026, for King Kamehameha I Day. Closures include the following: All County of Maui offices

All County of Maui pools

Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway

Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills Modified schedule for the following services: Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center





Molokaʻi residential trash pickup is rescheduled to Friday No schedule changes for the following services: Residential trash pickup on Maui and Lānaʻi

Maui Bus Regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Friday, June 12. # # #

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