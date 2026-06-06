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County of Maui offices to be closed for King Kamehameha I Day


County pools closed; shortened hours at Central Maui Landfill

 

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Thursday, June 11, 2026, for King Kamehameha I Day.

 

Closures include the following: 

 

  • All County of Maui offices 
  • All County of Maui pools 
  • Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway 
  • Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului 
  • Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Modified schedule for the following services: 

 

  • Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
     
     
  • Molokaʻi residential trash pickup is rescheduled to Friday 

 

No schedule changes for the following services: 

 

  • Residential trash pickup on Maui and Lānaʻi
  • Maui Bus 

 

Regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Friday, June 12. 

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County of Maui offices to be closed for King Kamehameha I Day

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