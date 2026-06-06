Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,060 in the last 365 days.

Go Green Recycling events for West Maui residents to be held June 13 and 27

West Maui residents can dispose of recyclable, bulky items at Go Green Recycling events from 8 a.m. to noon June 13 or June 27, 2026, near the Pioneer Mill Smokestack on Lahainaluna Road (enter off Kuhua Street).

Appointments are required for the free events, which are hosted by nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section.

To request an appointment, visit one of the following links (only one date is allowed per household):

June 13 registration form - https://tinyurl.com/lahainajune13

June 27 registration form - https://tinyurl.com/lahainajune27

The program allows residents to dispose of the following recyclables at no charge:

• Air conditioners

• Batteries (lead acid only)

• Washers and dryers

• Dishwashers

• Microwaves

• Refrigerators

• Stoves

• Water heaters

• Tires

• Scrap metals

• Electronics (TVs, computers, printers, copiers, monitors and associated electrical cords)

Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

For more information about future Go Green Recycling events, locations, directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at (808) 877-2524 or the County DEM Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section at (808) 270-6102.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Go Green Recycling events for West Maui residents to be held June 13 and 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.