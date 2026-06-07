BJC Logistics Secures Major 2026 Defense Contracts, Expanding High-Security Supply Chain Network

Ventura County firm adds aerospace and AI-defense programs and expands its global distribution network amid rapid revenue growth

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BJC Logistics, a specialized leader in high-security supply chain management, today announced a series of major strategic partnerships for the 2026 fiscal year. The firm will provide critical logistics and secure transport services for some of the largest names in the defense and aerospace sectors, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon (RTX), and BAE Systems, alongside leading AI-driven defense companies such as Palantir Technologies, Anduril Industries, and Shield AI. The company also works across prime contracts, subcontracts, and private commercial agreements such as its contract with Flock.Founded by Ventura County business leader Brian Chee, who remains the company's sole owner, BJC Logistics has carved out a distinct niche in commercial logistics by focusing on the strict regulatory compliance and high-privacy requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).Bridging Traditional Defense and Emerging TechThe 2026 contracts position BJC Logistics at the intersection of established defense primes and fast-moving technology startups. The company handles the secure transport of sensitive assets, including aerospace components, autonomous flight systems, and advanced AI computing hardware.Guided by a commitment to innovation and the highest standard of secure shipping, BJC Logistics has rebuilt its infrastructure around strict defense compliance requirements. That focus has positioned the firm as a vital connector in the modern "Arsenal of Freedom," with supply chain systems engineered for confidentiality and precision.Geographic and Financial GrowthTo support this surge in defense-related operations, BJC Logistics has expanded its footprint well beyond its Ventura County base. The company has established distribution throughout the world in strategic locations, placing its network near major defense and aerospace facilities and reducing transit times.The company is also exploring a move into secure data infrastructure, evaluating opportunities in data-center logistics and in the analytics systems that support compliant, end-to-end supply chain visibility.That growth is matched by significant financial momentum. Driven by a recent influx of major funding and the 2026 contract wins, the privately held company has reached approximately $600 million in annual revenue, with its valuation now estimated at $320 million.Looking AheadDespite its rapid growth and rising valuation, BJC Logistics intends to remain privately held for the foreseeable future. Retaining private ownership preserves the agility and unconventional approach that fueled its early success, without the pressure of public-market quarterly expectations.As the defense industry increasingly relies on autonomous systems, AI integration, and secure global supply chains, BJC Logistics has positioned itself as an indispensable partner for the next generation of American aerospace and defense.About BJC LogisticsBJC Logistics is a Ventura County-based provider of high-security supply chain and secure transport for the defense and aerospace industries. Founded and owned by Brian Chee, it specializes in DoD-compliant logistics for sensitive aerospace, autonomous, and AI computing assets, with a global distribution network in strategic locations worldwide.For more information, visit https://bjclogistics.com

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