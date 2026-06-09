Emerald Intel Bridges Prospect Discovery and Sales Engagement with Saleshandy Integration

Cannabis sales teams can now move seamlessly from identifying qualified prospects to launching outreach campaigns without disrupting their workflow.

Our integration with Saleshandy allows users to move directly from identifying the right prospects to engaging them at scale, without adding friction to their workflow.” — John Stanfill

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intel, the leading provider of cannabis industry market intelligence and sales prospecting data, today announced its integration with Saleshandy, a leading sales engagement platform that helps sales teams automate outreach, manage campaigns, and scale prospect engagement.The new integration enables Emerald Intel users to push prospects directly into Saleshandy, eliminating manual data transfers and reducing the time between identifying qualified leads and beginning outreach campaigns.For cannabis-focused sales teams, speed and consistency are critical. By connecting Emerald Intel's comprehensive cannabis business intelligence with Saleshandy's outreach automation capabilities, users can immediately act on high-value prospects without interrupting their workflow.Once prospects are transferred into Saleshandy, teams can build automated campaign sequences, create follow-up tasks across channels such as phone and LinkedIn, and conduct A/B testing to optimize messaging performance, and monitor engagement through open, click, and reply tracking."At Emerald Intel, our mission has always been to provide the cannabis industry's most accurate and actionable market intelligence," said John Stanfill, Founder and CEO of Emerald Intel. "But great data only creates value when teams can put it to work quickly. Our integration with Saleshandy allows users to move directly from identifying the right prospects to engaging them at scale, without adding friction to their workflow. We're committed to staying focused on delivering best-in-class cannabis data while ensuring our customers have the tools they need to maximize outreach speed, efficiency, and results."The Saleshandy integration joins Emerald Intel's growing ecosystem of sales and marketing tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho CRM, furthering the company's mission to help cannabis-focused organizations turn market intelligence into action through more efficient prospecting, outreach, and customer acquisition.To learn more about Emerald Intel's integrations and connected workflows, visit the Emerald Intel Integrations page.***About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is the trusted source for verified, real-time business intelligence on the cannabis and hemp industry. Covering licensed operators, ancillary businesses, and consumer brands, we provide accurate insights into over 51,000 companies and more than 200,000 decision-makers. Our mission is simple: deliver the reliable data businesses need to navigate a fast-changing market and drive growth with confidence. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/

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