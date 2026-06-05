2026-31 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ PROVIDES BIWEEKLY UPDATE ON PUBLIC CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

News Release 2026-31

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 5, 2026

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General today acknowledged continued public interest in the active and ongoing public corruption investigation and reiterated its commitment to completing a thorough and independent review of the facts.

In recent weeks, public discussion surrounding the investigation has intensified, fueled by media reports, public statements and speculation regarding individuals who may have been interviewed, contacted, subpoenaed, notified, or otherwise involved.

While the department understands the public’s desire for answers, it cannot comment on specific investigative steps, evidence, witnesses, subpoenas, notifications or potential charging decisions while the investigation remains active.

Attorney General Anne Lopez emphasized that protecting the integrity of the investigative process requires restraint, even when public interest is high.

“Following all of the facts that are uncovered during an investigation is vital to maintain an objective focus. This includes corroborating evidence to verify the accuracy of the facts. Shortcuts to speed up an investigation can harm the due process rights of the individual or individuals being investigated. This process takes time, but it is essential to maintaining public confidence in the outcome,” said Attorney General Lopez.

The Department of the Attorney General remains committed to transparency and will provide additional public information when it is appropriate to do so and when doing so will not compromise the integrity of the investigation or the rights of individuals involved.

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