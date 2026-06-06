Bersama in the Bay Brings Indonesian, Malaysian and Singaporean Communities Together in San Leandro

Dignitaries and organizers linked their hands together in an 'ASEAN handshake' to signify togetherness. From across all ages, attendees jointly painted a community batik (dye ink on cloth with wax resist) artwork. Our 200 guests created music on provided anklungs (a bamboo musical instrument), shaking them to perform to popular tunes.

200 guests joined a vibrant celebration of Indonesian, Malaysian & Singaporean heritage in San Leandro with food, music & hands-on cultural experiences.

The event is a testament to what our communities can accomplish when we come together with shared purpose, trust and heart.” — Mark Sin, President, SingaporeConnect

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bersama in the Bay brought together families, professionals, community leaders and friends for a vibrant evening celebrating the shared cultures, flavors, music and traditions of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.Held on May 17, 2026, at Titan Auditorium, Marina Community Center in San Leandro, it drew 200 guests for an immersive cultural celebration featuring traditional food, live performances, hands-on activities, music, games and meaningful community connection.The highlight was hands-on cultural experiences that allowed participants to pick up a paintbrush or a musical instrument and contribute to a shared community creation. Led by iRidescent Batik Studio, attendees painted a shared batik (wax-resist dyed cloth painting) commemorating the event. Under the guidance of Indonesia Lighthouse, the audience enjoyed playing their own angklung (a bamboo musical instrument). Through “Kampong in a Basket,” Kampong Collective invited guests to share nostalgic stories and play childhood games. Together, these experiences invited attendees of all ages to engage with Southeast Asian heritage in a hands-on, heartfelt and memorable way.The celebration was graced by distinguished civic, diplomatic and community leaders, including Yohpy Ichsan Wardana, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia; Craig Lim, Consul General of the Republic of Singapore; Mohd. Hamim Hamdan Mustafa, Director, Malaysian Investment Development Authority representing the Consulate General of Malaysia; Juan González III, Mayor of San Leandro; Mark Chandler, Director of the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of International Trade & Commerce; and Daryl Png, Regional Vice President of Singapore Global Network.The event was hosted by Mark Sin, President of SingaporeConnect ; Manoharan Narayanan, President of the Malaysian Professional & Business Association ; and Felita Setiadi, representing David Widjaja, President of the Indonesian Professionals Association San Francisco Many guests arrived in colorful traditional attire, including kebaya, batik and other heritage dress, adding warmth and vibrancy to the celebration. A Baba Nyonya-inspired photo backdrop, batik table décor, live performances and family-friendly activities created an inviting atmosphere that reflected the richness and diversity of Southeast Asian culture.Food is a rich part of Southeast Asian culture. The menu featured an extensive spread that reflected the flavors and memories of the three communities. It included items such as ketupat sayur, a traditional coconut curry served with vegetables and compressed rice cakes; beef rendang, bold, rich, tender beef simmered for hours in spices and coconut milk; Nyonya kuih lapis, a brightly colored layered snack found throughout Southeast Asia; and iced chendol, a refreshing dessert enjoyed across the region. While each dish was selected to represent the culinary traditions of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, many of these beloved foods are shared across borders, offering guests a nostalgic taste of home while celebrating both the common heritage and rich diversity of Southeast Asia.Beyond interactive experiences, performances–including a fashion show–food and networking, guests were also treated to lucky draw prizes throughout the evening, generously sponsored by community partners.This event was made possible by the dedicated members and volunteers of three organizations: SingaporeConnect, Malaysian Professional & Business Association and Indonesian Professionals Association San Francisco. Their collaboration reflects the true spirit of Bersama — coming together to celebrate shared heritage, friendship and community.“This Bersama event is an opportunity for our communities to come together and enjoy our common heritage, sprinkled with diversity,” said Manoharan Narayanan, President of the Malaysian Professional & Business Association.“It is truly mind-blowing how quickly we pulled this together,” said Mark Sin, President of SingaporeConnect. “The event is a testament to what our communities can accomplish when we come together with shared purpose, trust and heart.”Emcee Semara Hassan captured the spirit of the evening, saying, “We are not only neighbors, but we are all family. We might be thousands of miles away from home, but here we are family.”The event also reflected the active role of the Indonesian diaspora and cultural organizations in strengthening people-to-people ties and promoting Southeast Asian cultural understanding in the Bay Area.About Bersama in the BayBersama in the Bay is a community cultural event celebrating the heritage, food, music, art and shared connections of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The event brings together families, professionals, community leaders and friends for an evening of cultural immersion and meaningful connection.About Singapore Global NetworkThis event was supported by the Singapore Global Network (SGN), a division of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). SGN connects professionals, friends and communities around the world with Singapore at its heart. To become a member of SGN’s global network, visit www.singaporeglobalnetwork.gov.sg Also proudly sponsored by various organizations and community sponsors: Donna Tam Realty, Watercrystal Jade, National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) San Jose, Asian American Donor Program (AADP), Dabao Singapore, Dapoer Ngebul, Dita S. Sajid, Gelataio, igloohome, Indonesia Lighthouse, Lime Tree Kitchen, Mochiholic Milpitas, Nichi Bei Foundation, Shiok! Singapore Kitchen, William Lee Photography, Wilson Khoo, HubShop, Indomie, iRidescent Batik Studio, Jalan Jalan with M.K., Mamam, Najmiah Mukhtar, Redmint, Singapore Airlines, Wiwas Tempeh, YHS Trading (USA) Inc.Bersama in the Bay plans to continue celebrating Southeast Asian heritage through future collaborative events.High-resolution photos and B-roll footage available upon request.

Relive the energy, colors, and community of Bersama in the Bay

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