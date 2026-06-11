Insta360 and Mago Partner for a Complete Meeting Room Experience at InfoComm 2026

Mago and Insta360 Conferencing - Hardware meets software - One seamless experience

Award-winning Insta360 cameras meet Mago's platform-agnostic meeting room software — live demo booking open now for Booth C6309, Las Vegas, June 17–19

This is exactly the partnership the market has been asking for — Insta360 cameras with Mago software that works seamlessly across every platform your customers use.” — Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director Americas & SVP Global Marketing, Mago

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insta360 and Mago today announced a strategic partnership pairing Insta360's industry-leading camera technology with Mago's unified, platform-agnostic meeting room software. The collaboration will be demonstrated live at InfoComm 2026, June 17–19, at Insta360 Booth C6309 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.The partnership addresses a persistent challenge in enterprise and commercial meeting rooms: deploying professional-grade video quality without sacrificing platform flexibility. Insta360's cameras — known for 360° capture, AI-powered auto-framing, and plug-and-play simplicity — are now validated with Mago, a software layer that enables any room to join Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet with a single tap, without platform lock-in."This is exactly the kind of partnership the market has been asking for," said Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing at Mago. "Insta360 brings some of the most capable, flexible cameras available today, and Mago makes sure those cameras work seamlessly across every platform your customers use. Hardware plus software. One sale. Recurring revenue."At the InfoComm booth, attendees will experience a fully live Mago meeting room demo powered by Insta360 hardware — showcasing one-touch platform join, wireless content sharing from any device, and interactive whiteboarding for in-room and remote collaboration.What Attendees Will See at Booth C6309:- Insta360 cameras powering a fully live Mago meeting room demo- One-touch join across Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet — no IT complexity- Wireless content sharing from any device, on any network- Interactive whiteboarding for in-room and remote collaboration- A complete room solution compatible with hardware organizations may already ownInfoComm 2026 Exhibit Hall Hours — Booth C6309:- Wednesday, June 17: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT- Thursday, June 18: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT- Friday, June 19: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PTLive demo slots are limited. Advance reservations are encouraged at mago.io/book-a-demo About MagoMago ( mago.io ) is a unified meeting room software platform built on three pillars: Meet, Present, and Collaborate. Compatible with 20+ video conferencing platforms and hardware-agnostic across Neat, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, Android displays, and more, Mago enables any room to join any meeting with a single tap — while delivering wireless content sharing, interactive whiteboarding, and centralized management. Mago is available globally through a network of authorized resellers and integration partners.About Insta360Insta360 ( www.insta360.com ) is a global leader in 360° camera technology and AI-powered video solutions for consumers, creators, and enterprise. With cameras trusted in conference rooms, broadcasts, and field environments worldwide, Insta360 combines professional-grade optics with plug-and-play simplicity.###Mago and the Mago logo are trademarks of Mago. Insta360 and the Insta360 logo are trademarks of Arashi Vision Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.