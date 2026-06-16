Solaren Makes the Case for Solar Ownership Over Lease as Philippine Energy Costs Continue Rising

Solar ownership represented by scale: a commercial rooftop system built to reduce electricity costs and create long-term value. Financial comparison graphic showing how solar ownership can create greater cumulative savings than a solar PPA over 15 years under illustrative Philippine electricity tariff assumptions. Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp. completes the project completion and commissioning handover for a commercial solar energy system in the Philippines. Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp. engineers inspect premium solar equipment, meters, and monitoring components as part of a professional commercial solar energy installation.

Philippine businesses that own solar systems outperform those renting capacity as power tariffs remain among Asia’s highest.

A PPA gives you a discount. Ownership gives you a compounding asset. After fifteen years, those are very different financial positions for a Philippine business.” — Neil Pearce,CEO, Solaren

MANILA, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corporation is making a direct case for solar ownership over power purchase agreements and solar leasing arrangements as the preferred model for commercial and industrial operators in the Philippines, where electricity costs remain among the highest in the Asia-Pacific region. The argument, developed in analysis covered by BBN Times , focuses on long-term financial returns rather than upfront capital comparisons. A solar power purchase agreement transfers the installation cost from the facility operator to a third-party investor in exchange for a multi-year electricity supply contract, usually at a rate discounted from the prevailing grid tariff. On day one, the cash position of the operator appears to improve: no capital outlay, lower power cost, and no maintenance responsibility. Over a ten to fifteen year horizon, however, the arithmetic changes. The investor captures the full value of the system's generation, the residual value of the equipment at contract expiry, and the upside from any future increase in grid tariffs above the contracted rate. The operator receives a fixed discount on a moving baseline.If electricity prices rise faster than the contracted escalation rate, the gap between what the operator pays and what the system could have saved may narrow or even reverse. In the Philippines, where distribution cooperative tariff structures, generation charges, and transmission costs have increased over the past decade, the debate around solar ownership vs PPA Philippines operators must navigate comes down to one question: who captures the upside? The operator who owns the system outright retains the full benefit of every peso per kilowatt-hour increase from the grid. For the PPA customer, it only represents a limited discount. Ownership also affects operational control. Solaren clients who own their systems can expand capacity when business demand increases, integrate battery storage as the economics improve, participate in net metering programs that credit excess generation, and make design modifications when operations change.The company acknowledges that ownership requires access to capital, and that this can be a real barrier for some operators. Understanding the real cost solar panel installation Philippines businesses carry — and how financing structures change that calculation — is central to how Solaren approaches commercial projects. Equipment financing, agricultural and commercial loans, and leasehold financing arrangements allow clients to own their systems without requiring full upfront payment.With more than 85 megawatts installed across over 2,500 commercial and industrial projects in the Philippines, Solaren's portfolio includes operations that have already moved through full payback and into the compounding savings phase that ownership uniquely provides.

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