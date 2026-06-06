Honolulu Ethics Commission appoints Sandy Ma as new Executive Director and Legal Counsel

Sandy Ma, Esq.

HONOLULU – The Honolulu Ethics Commission has appointed Sandy S. Ma, Esq., as its new Executive Director and Legal Counsel, bringing decades of legal, public policy, government, and nonprofit leadership experience to the position.

Ma most recently served as Executive Director of Common Cause Hawaiʻi, where she led statewide efforts focused on government accountability, ethics, voting rights, transparency, and civic engagement. During her tenure, she testified extensively before legislative and administrative bodies, established Hawaiʻi’s inaugural election protection program, and helped advance measures designed to strengthen public trust in government.

Prior to her work with Common Cause Hawaiʻi, Ma served as a project analyst with the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Planning, where she managed major public policy initiatives and coordinated efforts among government agencies, community stakeholders, and elected officials. Her career also includes service as an attorney in both the public and private sectors, as well as leadership roles in human resources and higher education.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected as the next Executive Director and Legal Counsel of the Honolulu Ethics Commission,” said Sandy Ma. “I look forward to working with the incredibly dedicated Commissioners and committed, talented staff of the Commission. The Honolulu Ethics Commission is a recognized champion of good government and a leader in advancing ethical conduct in city government. I look forward to serving the people of the City and County of Honolulu with transparency, accountability, integrity, and respect befitting this important position.”

The Honolulu Ethics Commission is responsible for administering and enforcing the City’s ethics laws, providing guidance to public officials and employees, investigating complaints, and promoting ethical conduct throughout city government.

Ma holds a Master of Laws in Environmental Law, summa cum laude, from Vermont Law School; a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law; and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Johns Hopkins University.

Ma is expected to begin her duties as Executive Director and Legal Counsel later this month.

—PAU—