New full-service restaurant opens at ʻEwa Villages Golf Course

Photo of Fairway Tavern at ʻEwa Villages Golf Course. Courtesy of the City and County of Honolulu.

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Enterprise Services Golf Division is pleased to announce the opening of Fairway Tavern at ʻEwa Villages Golf Course.

The opening marks the return of a full-service restaurant to the golf course, enhancing the experience for golfers while providing a new dining destination for residents and visitors in the surrounding community.

“We are excited to welcome Fairway Tavern to the ʻEwa Villages Golf Course,” said Jordan Abe, City Golf Division Administrator. “This opening reflects our continued commitment to improving the experience for golfers and visitors.”

Fairway Tavern offers dine-in service, takeout, and catering services. The menu features a variety of pupus, plate lunches, local favorites, daily specials, and beverages.

For information on hours of operation, menus, and catering services, visit fairwaytavern.com.

B-roll footage and interviews: click here. Courtesy of the City and County of Honolulu.

—PAU—