Bridge The Gaps Celebrates Successful 2nd Annual Giveback Kickback and Awards Two Student Scholarships

Bridge The Gaps celebrates the 2nd Annual Giveback Kickback, bringing together community for an evening dedicated to investing in Houston's youth.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge The Gaps proudly celebrated the success of its 2nd Annual Giveback Kickback , bringing together community leaders, corporate partners, supporters, and advocates for an evening dedicated to investing in Houston's youth and strengthening opportunities for the next generation.One of the evening's most memorable moments was the presentation of two scholarships to two exceptional young women. While Bridge The Gaps has historically been recognized for its work supporting students involved in traditionally male-dominated sports and youth activities, this year's scholarship recipients demonstrate the organization's commitment to serving the broader community and creating opportunities for all young people.The scholarship program received more than 15 applications from deserving students across the Houston area. In keeping with its innovative and student-focused approach, Bridge The Gaps offered a nontraditional application process, allowing applicants to submit personal video presentations in place of traditional written essays. The format gave students an opportunity to share their stories, ambitions, challenges, and goals in a more authentic and engaging way."We know not every student excels at essay writing. The video submission was an innovative approach to to an easily AI influenced world that allowed for true student authenticity while encompassing formats they are familiar with. Because of this, the quality of the applicants was truly inspiring," said Omar Durham, Founder and CEO of Bridge The Gaps. "We were honored to hear directly from these young leaders through their video submissions. Their stories reinforced why our work matters and why investing in our youth continues to be a priority."The organization credits the success of the Giveback Kickback to the tremendous support received from sponsors, corporate partners, donors, volunteers, and attendees. Their contributions directly support scholarships, mentorship opportunities, financial literacy initiatives, educational programming, youth development activities, and community outreach efforts throughout the year."The Giveback Kickback is more than a fundraising event," Durham added. "It is a celebration of community, collaboration, and our shared commitment to creating opportunities for young people. None of this would be possible without the individuals and organizations who continue to believe in our mission."As attendance and community support continue to grow, Bridge The Gaps plans to make the Giveback Kickback an annual tradition, expanding its impact and creating even more opportunities for students throughout the Houston area.Community members, supporters, and potential partners are encouraged to subscribe to Bridge The Gaps communications channels and connect with the organization on social media to stay informed about upcoming programs, scholarship opportunities, volunteer initiatives, and announcements regarding the 2027 Giveback Kickback.About Bridge The Gaps:Bridge The Gaps is a Houston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through mentorship, education, leadership development, financial literacy, athletics, and community engagement programs. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programming, Bridge The Gaps works to create pathways for success and help young people reach their full potential.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information, please contact Bridge The Gaps at info@bridgethegaps.org

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