Mago Showcases Unified Meeting Room Software at QOMO Booth at InfoComm 2026

Mago and QOMO - Powerfully simple collaboration - now on display

Partnership Debuted at ISE 2026 Makes Its North American Debut — Live Demos on the QOMO SimpleBoard J, June 17–19 in Las Vegas

QOMO's commitment to powerfully simple collaboration technology aligns perfectly with Mago. Together, we give teams everything they need to meet, present, and collaborate.” — Danny Hayasaka, SVP Global Marketing, Mago

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago ( mago.io ), the hardware-agnostic unified meeting room software platform, today announced it will be featured at the QOMO booth (Booth C7423) at InfoComm 2026, taking place June 17–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees will experience Mago live on the QOMO SimpleBoard J, witnessing firsthand how the platform transforms interactive displays into complete meeting room collaboration environments.The partnership between Mago and QOMO was first introduced to the global AV community at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, where Mago was demonstrated running on QOMO interactive displays. InfoComm 2026 marks the partnership's North American debut.Experience Mago on QOMO Hardware at InfoComm 2026Attendees visiting Booth C7423 will have hands-on access to Mago running on the QOMO SimpleBoard J — an interactive display purpose-built for simplicity and flexibility. With no built-in operating system, the SimpleBoard J is engineered to work with the collaboration platform an organization chooses, making it an ideal canvas for Mago's hardware-agnostic approach to meeting room software. The result: consistent, unified meeting experiences across every space — without locked-in ecosystems.Mago operates on three core pillars:Meet — Join 20+ video conferencing platforms with a single touch, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex.Present — Share content wirelessly during and outside of meetings, supporting true platform-agnostic screen sharing.Collaborate — Engage teams through an advanced digital whiteboard built for both in-room and remote participants.Also at the QOMO Booth: WanderBoard 32QOMO will also be showcasing the WanderBoard 32 — a 32-inch mobile interactive display designed for flexible workspaces. It rolls easily between rooms and groups and rotates both vertically and horizontally, so content always fits the moment. Together, the QOMO hardware lineup and Mago software deliver a powerful, adaptable collaboration solution for organizations across education, enterprise, healthcare, and government.About QOMOQOMO ( qomo.com ) is a U.S. brand and global manufacturer of powerfully simple collaboration technology. For over a decade, QOMO has designed interactive displays, document cameras, conference and webcam solutions, and classroom technology that helps organizations teach, communicate, and collaborate more effectively. QOMO serves education, business, and government markets.About MagoMago (mago.io) is a unified meeting room software platform built on three pillars: Meet, Present, and Collaborate. Designed to be hardware- and platform-agnostic, Mago supports 20+ video conferencing platforms, wireless content sharing, digital whiteboarding, and centralized room management through the Mago Admin Center. Available on Windows and Android, Mago enables IT teams and AV integrators to deliver consistent, simplified collaboration experiences across any space — without locking organizations into a single hardware or software ecosystem.InfoComm 2026 attendees are invited to visit QOMO Booth C7423 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 17–19, for live demonstrations. To schedule a dedicated meeting in advance, visit mago.io/book-a-demo

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