STATEMENT: Gov. Mike Braun Welcomes Chicago Bears to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Braun issued the following statement today following the announcement that the Chicago Bears will build a world-class stadium facility in Hammond, Indiana.

“Hoosiers, help me welcome the Chicago Bears to our great state!

"We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the '85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come. An NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana will be an economic boost to the entire region like we haven’t seen before.

"Thank you to Speaker Huston, the legislature, and Mayor McDermott for their partnership. I also want to thank the entire Chicago Bears organization for their partnership and commitment in making this move a reality.

"Welcome to Indiana!” - Governor Mike Braun

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