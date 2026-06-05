Poet Laureate Offers Free Poetry Workshop in Yuma County

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Organization/Company: Arizona Commission on the Arts Website: https://azarts.gov/ Location: Somerton, AZ Deadline: June 26, 2026 How to Apply: Register at https://airtable.com/appGVBVtLx1wCvCCc/pag8SzvaoqEN9Lwvq/form
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Organization/Company: Arizona Commission on the Arts Website: https://azarts.gov/ Location: Somerton, AZ Deadline: June 26, 2026 How to Apply: Register at https://airtable.com/appGVBVtLx1wCvCCc/pag8SzvaoqEN9Lwvq/form
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