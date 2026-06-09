Mago and AVer Partner to Deliver Smarter, More Flexible Meeting Room Experiences

Mago and Aver - Flexible Meetings Start Here

Mago's platform-agnostic software pairs with AVer's Android-powered VB370A to bring flexible, multi-platform collaboration to any meeting room.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago (mago.io), the unified meeting room software platform built around Meet, Present, and Collaborate, today announced a strategic partnership with AVer Information Inc., a global leader in enterprise video collaboration technology. Together, the companies are delivering flexible, intelligent, platform-agnostic meeting room experiences powered by the AVer VB370A Android™-powered dual-lens 4K PTZ video collaboration bar — available standalone or as the VB370A + CP10 G2 Controller Bundle Mago’s hardware- and platform-agnostic software supports Windows 11 and Android across more than 20 UC platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex, now paired with AVer’s award-winning collaboration hardware, giving organizations the freedom to choose their hardware, UC platform, and workflow without compromise.A New Standard for Flexible Meeting RoomsThe AVer VB370A brings AI-powered video to mid-to-large rooms with a dual-lens design combining an 18X zoom PTZ camera and a 120° wide-angle fixed lens, plus Smart Composition, Auto Framing, voice tracking, and a 14-microphone array with beamforming, echo cancellation, and audio fencing for voices up to 10 meters away. The optional CP10 G2 Controller adds a 10.1-inch touch display, one-touch meeting access, room scheduling, and an antimicrobial coating ideal for enterprise, healthcare, education, and government environments. Paired with Mago, organizations gain a unified software layer managing video conferencing, wireless screen sharing, whiteboarding, and advanced display modes, all centrally administered through the Mago Admin Center.“At Mago, our mission has always been to give IT leaders and end users the freedom to choose the best hardware for their space without being locked into a single UC ecosystem. AVer’s VB370A is exactly the kind of intelligent, high-quality Android-powered device that exemplifies that flexibility. Together, we’re giving customers a complete, future-ready meeting room solution.”— Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing, Mago"AVer is excited to partner with Mago. Mago delivers a seamless, one-touch meeting experience across multiple video platforms, while AVer’s range of USB cameras and speaker tracking accessories integrates with the industry’s leading collaboration solutions. Together, we’re extending this powerful experience to the VB370A Android video bar and CP10G2 controller, making every meeting simple, flexible, and ready to join."— Marc Happes, Sr. Product Manager, AVer Information Inc.Experience Mago + AVer Live at InfoComm 2026Mago and AVer will showcase their joint solution at InfoComm 2026, June 13–19, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees are invited to visit the AVer booth (C9078) for a live demo or one-on-one meeting with solution experts. InfoComm also marks the launch of Mago’s June 2026 Feature Pack, featuring Advanced Multi-Screen Display Modes, Mago Apps, Authenticated Users on Shared Room Systems, a redesigned Whiteboard, and a new Room Scheduler App, all complementary to the AVer VB370A platform.To schedule a meeting or learn more, visit mago.io or stop by AVer Booth C9078, June 13–19.AVer VB370A: averusa.com/products/video-collaboration-bar/vb370aVB370A + CP10 G2 Bundle: averusa.com/products/video-collaboration-bar/vb370a-cp10g2-bundleAbout Mago:Mago (mago.io) is a unified meeting room software platform built on three core pillars: Meet, Present, and Collaborate. Hardware- and UC platform-agnostic, Mago supports more than 20 video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex, as well as wireless screen sharing, digital whiteboarding, and centralized room management through the Mago Admin Center.Mago runs on Windows 11 and Android, enabling organizations to build and manage meeting room experiences across any hardware ecosystem.About: AVer Information Inc.Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology, healthcare, and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. AVer’s portfolio includes AI-enabled auto-tracking cameras, medical-grade PTZ cameras, Zoom- and Microsoft Teams-certified enterprise USB cameras, document cameras, and classroom audio solutions. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support and are deeply committed to our community and the environment. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us @AVerUSA.

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