SBA Announces Agency-Wide Reorganization to Modernize, Drive Operational Efficiency, and Enhance Accountability to Taxpayers

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced an agency-wide reorganization designed to modernize its organizational structure, improve operational efficiency to better serve small businesses, and strengthen accountability to taxpayers. By aligning employees around departmental expertise and management, the reorganization will reduce significant duplication across areas like technology, finance, and human resources. Alignment around centers of excellence will improve coordination and reduce unnecessary overhead, strengthening the SBA’s ability to deliver results for small businesses, disaster survivors, and taxpayers well into the future. SBA services and core functions will benefit as the agency shifts its focus from managing layers of internal bureaucracy to performance and service.

“The American people deserve an SBA that holds itself to the standards held by the small businesses we serve – with a relentless focus on quality, service levels, and efficiency,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Last year, after reducing agency headcount by over fifty percent and returning to full-time, in-office work, the SBA delivered record capital to small businesses. We restored the agency to its founding mission, took decisive action to cut waste, fraud, and abuse, and rebuilt the agency’s operational and financial accountability. This reorganization builds on that progress to create a stronger, modernized, and efficient SBA that is better positioned to serve entrepreneurs, job creators, and disaster survivors while safeguarding taxpayer dollars.”

As part of the reorganization, the SBA is consolidating functions under their respective expertise-focused offices to drive operational consistency and align employees with similar responsibilities and shared objectives. The consolidations will break down internal silos, eliminate costly redundancies, standardize operational processes, and maximize resource efficiency, while empowering program offices to scale operations smoothly, accelerate decision-making, and reduce overhead. This includes:

Centralizing disaster-related functions within the Office of Disaster Recovery to improve responsiveness, streamline recovery operations, and optimize service delivery for disaster survivors.

to improve responsiveness, streamline recovery operations, and optimize service delivery for disaster survivors. Centralizing data analysts, economists, grants management professionals, and acquisition professionals within the Office of the Chief Financial Officer to create a more coordinated approach to financial management, strengthen internal controls, and support more efficient use of taxpayer resources.

to create a more coordinated approach to financial management, strengthen internal controls, and support more efficient use of taxpayer resources. Centralizing information technology professionals within the Office of the Chief Information Officer to accelerate IT modernization, standardize technology operations, and improve efficiency across the agency’s digital infrastructure.

to accelerate IT modernization, standardize technology operations, and improve efficiency across the agency’s digital infrastructure. Centralizing human resource professionals within the Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer to streamline workforce operations, standardize personnel processes, and improve administrative efficiency agency-wide.

to streamline workforce operations, standardize personnel processes, and improve administrative efficiency agency-wide. Centralizing attorneys and paralegals within the Office of General Counsel to strengthen agency coordination.

Additionally, the SBA is formally establishing the Faith Office and the Office of Rural Affairs to improve service delivery to faith-based communities, rural small businesses, and domestic manufacturers.

The reorganization builds on the SBA’s broader effort to create a leaner, more accountable, and mission-focused agency. In 2025, the SBA reduced its workforce by over 50%, cut roughly $300 million in annual spending, terminated or paused more than 120 contracts, consolidated nearly half of its leases, and reduced its operating budget by 33%. This reorganization continues that work by eliminating redundancies and wasteful spending while delivering greater value for taxpayers.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.