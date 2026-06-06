SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The landscape of the global retail industry is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and robotics. At the heart of this transformation is RobotAnno, a China leading manufacturer that recently dominated the headlines at the FAIR plus 2026 Robot Industry Chain Connection Fair. Held from April 22nd to 24th in the technological hub of Shenzhen, the event served as a global stage for RobotAnno to demonstrate how its cutting-edge AI robot technology is redefining the future of unmanned retail As the industry moves toward "Retail 4.0," the demand for intelligent retail solutions has never been higher. RobotAnno’s "Drink Team"—a sophisticated lineup of five specialized beverage robot systems—became the focal point of the exhibition, attracting a massive influx of international buyers, industry experts, and top-tier media outlets. This article explores the technological breakthroughs showcased at FAIR plus 2026 and why RobotAnno is considered the definitive leader in the robotic beverage sector.The FAIR plus 2026 Phenomenon: RobotAnno Takes Center StageThe FAIR plus 2026 event, guided by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province and Shenzhen Municipality, is one of the most influential gatherings in the robotics world. Amidst hundreds of exhibitors, RobotAnno’s booth stood out as a beacon of innovation. The "Drink Team," featuring AI-powered kiosks for coffee, milk tea, cocktails, and ice cream, drew "dragon-like" queues of eager spectators and potential partners.The presence of a robotic arm executing precise, human-like movements to craft complex beverages was more than just a spectacle; it was a demonstration of mature, commercial-grade technology ready for global deployment. Major media entities, including CCTV Finance, Xinhua News Agency, and Shenzhen TV, provided extensive coverage, cementing RobotAnno’s reputation as the "popularity king" of the show. For industry practitioners, the message was clear: the era of unmanned retail is not just coming—it is already here, and it is powered by RobotAnno.Key Takeaways: Why RobotAnno Leads the Beverage Robot IndustryUnrivaled Technical Precision: Advanced robotic arm control ensuring 90-second delivery of professional-grade beverages.Global Market Penetration: Products already deployed in over 100 cities in China and exported to more than 80 countries and regions.Award-Winning Innovation: Home to the 2025 AI Tianma Award-winning coffee kiosk.Full-Scenario Coverage: A diverse product matrix covering coffee, tea, alcohol, and desserts, suitable for malls, airports, and private venues.End-to-End Solutions: Integration of AI vision, 3D modeling, and cloud-based management for a seamless intelligent retail experience.A Deep Dive into the "Drink Team": Five Pillars of Intelligent RetailRobotAnno’s showcase at FAIR plus 2026 was built around five core products, each designed to solve specific pain points in the traditional food and beverage (F&B) industry, such as rising labor costs and inconsistent quality.1. AI Robot Latte Art & Printing Coffee KioskAs the world’s first enclosed single-arm AI robot latte art kiosk, this product represents the pinnacle of unmanned retail innovation. Winner of the 2025 AI Tianma Award, it utilizes intelligent visual recognition and 3D modeling to produce professional latte art in under 90 seconds. Whether it’s a classic heart or a custom-printed image uploaded by a user, the precision is unmatched. This kiosk is already operational in multiple commercial scenarios, proving its viability as a high-traffic revenue generator.2. AI Robot Latte Art Coffee Printing BarRecognized by CCTV’s "Xinwen Lianbo" and ranked second on the 2024 Shenzhen Reputation Goods List, this bar is a masterpiece of intelligent retail solutions. It supports complex patterns like swans and tulips and features a closed-loop payment system compatible with international standards. It effectively functions as a high-end, 24/7 automated café that requires zero manual intervention.3. MINI AI Robot Cocktail KioskTargeting the luxury and hospitality sectors, the MINI Cocktail Kiosk is a lightweight solution for clubs, bars, and private parties. With 12 base liquors and 4 juices, it can mix over 20 varieties of cocktails. The robotic arm handles ice and heat switching with ease, offering a "master-level" mixology experience in a compact footprint.4. AI Robot Milk Tea KioskIn the competitive world of "New Tea Drinks," RobotAnno offers a fully automated milk tea shop in just 2.5 square meters. This kiosk adheres to high standards—real tea, real milk, and real ingredients—offering over 60 menu options. It includes 24-hour automatic cleaning and sterilization, ensuring food safety while operating around the clock without a single staff member.5. MINI AI Robot Sundae Ice Cream KioskSpeed and hygiene are the hallmarks of this 45-second sundae maker. With a transparent viewing window, customers can watch the robotic arm perfectly swirl ice cream and add toppings from a choice of 20+ flavor combinations. Its cloud-based management system allows operators to monitor inventory and sales remotely, making it the ultimate low-maintenance retail asset.Technological Superiority: The Core of RobotAnno’s SuccessWhat sets RobotAnno apart as a China leading manufacturer is its commitment to R&D. Founded in 2017, the company has secured over 70 national patents. Their robotic arm technology is not merely a mechanical tool but a sophisticated system integrated with AI vision. This allows the robots to "see" and "adapt" to their environment, ensuring that every cup of coffee or milk tea is identical in quality to the one before it.The integration of 3D modeling and AI vision allows for personalized customization, a key trend in modern consumer behavior. By allowing users to upload images for their coffee foam, RobotAnno bridges the gap between high-tech automation and human emotional connection. Furthermore, the 24-hour self-cleaning and cloud-based diagnostics address the primary concern of unmanned retail: reliability and hygiene.Explore the Future of Robotic Retail TodayVisit our official website to discover our full range of AI-powered solutions:Empowering Global Digital TransformationThe impact of RobotAnno extends far beyond the exhibition halls of FAIR plus 2026. The company has successfully implemented its intelligent retail solutions across a variety of sectors, including tourism, transportation hubs, corporate offices, and traditional retail spaces. By providing a one-stop unmanned retail solution, RobotAnno is helping businesses transition into the digital age.The statistics speak for themselves. RobotAnno’s production value and output have doubled for two consecutive years. With a presence in over 70 countries—and expanding to 80+—the brand has become synonymous with quality and innovation in the beverage robot sector. International buyers at FAIR plus 2026 noted that RobotAnno’s ability to provide multi-language support and global payment integration makes them the preferred partner for overseas expansion.The Future of Retail is RoboticAs we look toward the future, the trend of "Robot + Retail" is undeniable. The labor shortages and rising operational costs facing the global F&B industry are being solved by the efficiency of the AI robot. RobotAnno is not just manufacturing machines; they are creating a new commercial ecosystem. Their robots operate 24/7, do not require breaks, and provide data-driven insights that help business owners optimize their menus and marketing strategies.The success at FAIR plus 2026 is a testament to RobotAnno’s vision. By combining aesthetic design with industrial-grade reliability, they have moved unmanned retail from a futuristic concept to a daily reality. Whether it is a high-speed railway station in China or a luxury mall in Europe, RobotAnno’s robotic arm systems are serving up the future, one drink at a time.ConclusionRobotAnno’s performance at FAIR plus 2026 has solidified its position as a China leading manufacturer in the global arena. Through constant innovation in AI robot technology and a deep understanding of the unmanned retail market, they are providing the tools necessary for the next generation of commerce. For industry practitioners looking to stay ahead of the curve, RobotAnno offers the most comprehensive, reliable, and popular beverage robot solutions available today.As the company continues to expand its global footprint, its mission remains clear: to utilize advanced robotics to drive digital transformation and create a more efficient, intelligent, and enjoyable retail experience for everyone, everywhere.About RobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.Established in April 2017, RobotAnno is a National High-tech Enterprise and a "Specialized, Fined, Peculiar, and Innovative" enterprise focusing on desktop-level robotic arms and AI-powered intelligent retail solutions. With over 70 patents and a presence in 80+ countries, RobotAnno is a pioneer in the unmanned retail revolution.

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