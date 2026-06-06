U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education Dr. David Barker Highlights Civics Education at History Rocks! Event in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ — Today, U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education Dr. David Barker visited Legacy Traditional School as part of the Department of Education’s national History Rocks! Trail to Independence Tour, in celebration of America’s upcoming 250th birthday. The Tour aims to strengthen civic literacy by helping students personally connect with America’s founding principles.

Students participated in interactive games designed to deepen their understanding of American history and civics and the important role Arizona has played in our nation’s history. Students explored themes of civic engagement, patriotism, and the shared responsibilities of citizenship.

“Arizona is a place where the American story feels especially vivid, shaped by the desert, by the border, and by generations of people drawn here by opportunity and reinvention,” said U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education Dr. David Barker “History Rocks! helps students see how those forces fit into the larger national story and will continue to do so for generations to come.”

The History Rocks! initiative is a key component of the U.S. Department of Education’s celebrations for America's 250th birthday, in partnership with Freedom 250 and coordinated with the America 250 Civics Education Coalition. Secretary McMahon, Administration officials, and education leaders will visit schools in all 50 states to showcase examples of high-quality history and civics instruction that bring American principles to life.

Learn more about the Department’s Semiquincentennial initiatives here.

Freedom 250 leads the presidential programming for the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. Its mission is to unite Americans around one shared purpose—celebrating the Triumph of the American Spirit by honoring our history, cherishing our freedoms, and building the golden age of opportunity for the next 250 years.

Learn more about Freedom 250 here.