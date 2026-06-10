Cohn & Swartzon LLP Expands to Irvine, Launches New Website

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California Personal Injury Firm Relocates HQ, Brings Direct Attorney Representation to Orange County

Insurance companies are not on your side. They are on theirs. We spent time on their side of the table, and that experience is now entirely in service of the people they are trying to minimize.” — Saar Swartzon, Founder and Partner

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cohn & Swartzon LLP, a California personal injury law firm serving clients statewide since 2008, has announced the launch of its redesigned website and the relocation of its Orange County headquarters from Santa Ana to 2 Park Plaza, Suite 1050, Irvine, California 92614. The firm's Tulare County office at 131 East Kern Ave, Suite H, Tulare, California 93274 continues to serve clients throughout the Central Valley.A Different Approach to Personal InjuryAt Cohn & Swartzon LLP, clients work directly with an attorney (as well as a paralegal and other team members) from the first call through final resolution. Attorneys investigate, take over insurance communications, and remain actively involved throughout the case, a structural commitment that sets the firm apart from the majority of California personal injury practices.Founders Jason D. Cohn and Saar Swartzon have prior experience in insurance defense, gaining firsthand knowledge of how carriers evaluate, challenge, and minimize claims. That experience now works entirely in favor of the injured."We have always believed that the difference between a good outcome and a great outcome comes down to attorney involvement at every step — not just at the end, but from the moment a client calls us."— Jason D. Cohn, Founder and PartnerThe team, including Partner Oz Tannenbaum and Senior Trial Attorney Anson Bui (fluent in Vietnamese), along with Spanish-speaking staff, brings more than 90 years of combined legal experience and over $150 million in collective verdicts, judgments, awards, and settlements.Recent Result: What Direct Attorney Involvement DeliversThe firm's approach translates directly into outcomes for the families it represents. In a recent automobile collision matter resulting in wrongful death , Cohn & Swartzon LLP secured a recovery of $8,800,000 on behalf of the surviving family members.Wrongful death claims arising from automobile collisions are among the most consequential cases in California civil litigation. Under California Code of Civil Procedure Section 377.60, the surviving spouse, domestic partner, children, parents, and, in some circumstances, other dependents are entitled to bring a wrongful death action against the at-fault party. Recoverable damages include loss of financial support, loss of love and companionship, household services, and funeral and burial expenses.California Code of Civil Procedure Section 377.61 further provides that the trier of fact may award damages that are just under all the circumstances — a standard that rewards thorough preparation, credible expert testimony, and attorneys who are willing to take a matter to trial rather than accept an inadequate offer."Insurance companies are not on your side. They are on theirs. We spent time on their side of the table, and that experience is now entirely in service of the people they are trying to minimize."— Saar Swartzon, Founder and PartnerResults of this magnitude are not achieved by case managers or settlement mills. They are the product of attorneys who investigate early, preserve and obtain critical evidence, control the narrative with insurers from day one, retain qualified and respected experts, and prepare every case from the beginning as if it will go to trial. That is the standard at Cohn & Swartzon LLP for every client, regardless of case size.Recognition and TermsThe firm is recognized by Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, Martindale Avvo, ABOTA, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, CAOC, CAALA, and OCTLA. Cohn & Swartzon LLP operates on a contingency fee basis — no upfront costs, no fees unless the firm wins. Free consultations are available 24 hours a day.

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