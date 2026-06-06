Speaker Huston issues statement on Bears decision to build stadium in Northwest Indiana

Note to the Press – Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) issued the following statement today following the announcement that the Chicago Bears will build a world-class stadium facility in Hammond, Indiana.

STATEHOUSE (June 5, 2026) – "I am thrilled the Bears ownership voted to develop a world-class stadium facility in Hammond. This will be a transformative project for Northwest Indiana, benefiting our entire state. The Bears have been transparent and terrific partners throughout this process.

"Local elected leadership in Northwest Indiana and their constituents have been tremendous partners in making this happen. This is a fantastic win for Indiana, and I thank Governor Braun and his leadership team. The Bears join a long line of companies and residents choosing Indiana to invest, grow and pursue opportunity, and I look forward to many more making that choice."

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House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) represents

House District 37, which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

To download high-resolution photos of Speaker Huston click here.