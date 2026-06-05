Severe drouth conditions prompt Colorado Parks and Wildlife to cancel fireworks show at Steamboat Lake State Park

June 5, 2026

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), in collaboration with the North Routt Fire Protection District (NRFPD) and the Routt County Sheriff's Office, has announced the cancellation of this year's Fourth of July fireworks display at Steamboat Lake State Park. This decision was made due to ongoing extreme drought conditions and the impacts to already strained local resources.

“Despite recent moisture, it has not been enough to make a difference given this year's low snowpack,” said CPW Deputy Regional Manager Jacob Brey. “This was not an easy decision to make, but one we knew was necessary given the extreme drought conditions. We recognize all of the efforts put into planning this fireworks display, and we look forward to working with local agencies, the community and fundraisers to shift our planning efforts to next year when we hope to have more favorable conditions. ”

The fireworks at Steamboat Lake State Park are launched from a small island situated in the middle of the reservoir. However, the park is located in an area facing severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Under these conditions, it only takes one small spark or ember to ignite a fire.

"In light of the severe drought conditions we are currently facing and the limited staffing resources available, we must prioritize safety above all else," said NRFPD Fire Chief Matt Mathisen. "Canceling the Fourth of July fireworks display at Steamboat Lake State Park is a necessary step to prevent potential fire risks and to keep our community safe. Our goal is not only to reduce the risk of wildfires but also to ensure that fire and EMS resources are available in areas where we can provide a quick response time for the safety of both our community and visitors. After working closely with CPW, we determined that this was the best option to achieve this goal."

CPW hopes that those who have already planned to celebrate the Fourth of July at Steamboat Lake will keep those plans, but we want to ensure this information is communicated in advance for anyone who wishes to adjust their plans.

Recreate responsibly with fire:

Fire safety is a statewide effort and CPW encourages Coloradans to practice fire safety at all times. Dry fuels combined with low humidity, and gusty winds create ideal conditions for a wildfire to start and for rapid-fire growth to occur. Add in a little wind and what started as a small fire can turn into a quick moving fire with rapid growth. Before heading out follow these tips on recreating responsible fire.

Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com.

Use designated campfire areas when allowed and available.

Drown the fires out with water until you can touch the embers.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Avoid parking or driving on dry grass. Check your tire pressure, exhaust pipes, and whether chains or exposed wheel rims are dragging from your vehicle, which may create sparks.

Visit https://smokeybear.com/ for more information on how to prevent wildfires.

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