Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation selected by the Colorado Wildlife Council as the 2026 Conservationist of the Year

The Colorado Wildlife Council, formed by the state legislature in 1998, was conceived and developed by a diverse coalition of conservationists, outdoor recreationalists, hunters, fishers, farmers, ranchers, and community leaders coming together to ensure a bright future for Colorado’s wildlife.

June 5, 2026

The Colorado Wildlife Council (CWC) is thrilled to announce that the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Conservationist of the Year Award.

This award recognizes organizations that have made significant, measurable contributions to environmental conservation in our state. Since 1987, RMEF has served as a cornerstone of Colorado conservation. For nearly four decades, they have worked to protect, restore, and enhance the lands that make Colorado a premier destination for wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

"The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s impact on Colorado is not measured in intentions or ambitions—it is measured in acres protected, corridors secured, and a community deeply connected to Colorado's wildlife heritage," said their nominator, Luke Weidel. "Their collaborative spirit, bridging the gap between federal agencies, state managers, private landowners, and local volunteers, has set a gold standard for what collaborative conservation can achieve."

Remarkable, measurable results define RMEF’s impact. Across 922 projects valued at over $213 million, they have conserved or enhanced more than 514,000 acres of critical habitat, an area larger than Rocky Mountain National Park, and opened or improved public access to over 120,000 acres. By leveraging cutting-edge research, such as GPS migration mapping and virtual fencing technology, RMEF ensures the long-term resilience of Colorado's wildlife herds. Furthermore, their 30 active local chapters provide the grassroots energy needed to tackle essential, boots-on-the-ground work, such as hazardous fence removal and habitat stewardship.

The CWC was created and developed by a ​​coalition of hunters, anglers, and conservationists working together with livestock and agricultural organizations. The Council retains an advertising agency responsible for planning and executing the media strategy on which Council members give input.

The CPW director appoints council members and holds final approval authority for campaign plans. The program is funded by a $1.50 education surcharge on each hunting and fishing license sold. The Council is made up of 9 members representing various interests throughout Colorado.

The CWC is honored to recognize the RMEF for its nearly 40 years of dedication to our state. Their work ensures that the world’s largest elk population and the landscapes they inhabit remain vibrant for all Coloradans to enjoy for generations to come.

Please join us in celebrating the RMEF for this well-deserved recognition.



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