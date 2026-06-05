Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7434 - United States Government Publishing Office

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7434, United States Government Publishing Office (GPO), Construction and operation of a Komori sheet-fed non-heatset offset lithographic printing press at the GPO facility located at 732 N Capitol Street NW, Washington DC.

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, proposes to issue an air quality permit (No. 7434) to the United States Government Publishing Office (GPO) to construct and operate a Komori sheet-fed non-heatset offset lithographic printing press with associated digital barcode printer (press group 96, GPO identification number 7627) at the GPO facility located at 732 North Capitol Street NW, Washington DC 20401. The contact person for the applicant is Daryl Kosturock, Environmental Manager, at (202) 512-1626 or [email protected].

The proposed overall emission limits for the equipment are as follows:

The maximum annual emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) resulting from the operation of the press and associated digital barcode printer shall not exceed 8.57 tons in any 12-consecutive-month period (monthly rolling basis). [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 209]

Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the press. [10 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 606.1]

An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited . [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

Note: This condition is District enforceable only.

Maximum potential emissions from the unit are expected to be as follows:

Pollutant Estimated Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 8.57 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) 0.03

The permit application and supporting documentation (except that found to be confidential pursuant to relevant federal and District of Columbia laws and regulations), along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments secction below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a public hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered prior to taking final action on the permit application.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief

Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after July 6, 2026 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143