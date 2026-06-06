Amazon Bestselling Author and Attorney Kara Vaval to Take the Stage at Miami’s Busy Woman White Summer Soirée

Kara Vaval, Esq., The Laptop Lifestyle Lawyer®, is a sought-after keynote speaker whose message of self-worth and reinvention has resonated with audiences across the country. From Clearance to Priceless: A Main Karacter™ Guide to Getting off the Clearance Rack and Reclaiming Your Worth by Kara Vaval, Esq. — Amazon bestseller, April 2026

The Laptop Lifestyle Lawyer® Delivers Keynote on Reclaiming Your Worth at Elevated Women’s Gathering in North Miami

This is exactly the room this message was written for. Women showing up, investing in themselves, and choosing to step fully into their story. That's what the Main Karacter™ framework is all about.” — Kara Vaval

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kara Vaval, Esq. , Florida-based attorney, Amazon bestselling author, and transformational coach known as The Laptop Lifestyle Lawyer, will deliver a keynote address today at the Busy Woman White Summer Soirée - an exclusive, curated gathering for entrepreneurial and intentional women taking place at The White Beach House, 745 NE 130th Street, North Miami, FL 33161. The event runs from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM EDT.Vaval’s keynote, titled “From Clearance to Priceless: Stepping Into Your Main Karacter,” draws directly from her newly released book , From Clearance to Priceless: A Main Karacter™ Guide to Getting off the Clearance Rack and Reclaiming Your Worth, which debuted as an Amazon bestseller within 24 hours of its April 2026 release. Published by Soulful Books with a foreword by world-renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, the book has resonated powerfully with women ready to stop settling and reclaim their value - personally, professionally, and financially.The Busy Woman White Summer Soirée is an elevated summer experience designed to bring creative, entrepreneurial, and intentional women together for an evening of inspiration, meaningful connection, and community. Set in an all-white beach house atmosphere with guests dressed in elegant all-white attire, the event blends femininity, creativity, and summer luxury with immersive experiences and curated moments. Ticket availability is limited.Vaval joins two additional speakers on the evening’s stage: Raegan Daley, speaking on “For Those Who Are Called: When Favor Meets Assignment,” and Empress Gardner, presenting “The Feminine Edge: Mental Agility for Women in Business.”This appearance marks Vaval’s latest in a series of high-profile speaking engagements and media interviews following her recent book launch.Vaval is a two-time published author, President of Vaval Law, and CEO of The InPowerment Institute, LLC. She has been featured across News 12, NBC Washington D.C., Tampa TV, and Authority Magazine, and holds membership in the Florida Speakers Association. Her work empowers high-achieving women to build lives and businesses rooted in confidence, financial independence, and purpose.For media inquiries, interview requests, or to obtain a review copy of From Clearance to Priceless, contact publicist Jasmine Bloemhof at jasminebloemhof@outlook.com or 310-722-5861.To learn more about Kara Vaval, visit karavaval.com or follow her on Instagram at @karavavalesq.About Kara Vaval, Esq.Kara Vaval, Esq. is a Florida-based attorney, keynote speaker, and transformational coach known as The Laptop Lifestyle Lawyer. She is President of Vaval Law and CEO of The InPowerment Institute, LLC, where she empowers high-achieving women through her signature Main Karacter™ framework. A two-time author and sought-after media voice on women’s empowerment, resilience, and success on one’s own terms, Kara brings professional expertise and lived experience to every platform she graces. Her second book, From Clearance to Priceless, is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Bookshop.org.About the Busy Woman White Summer SoiréeThe Busy Woman White Summer Soirée is an elevated gathering for creative, entrepreneurial, and intentional women, held on June 6, 2026 at The White Beach House, 745 NE 130th Street, North Miami, FL. The evening features inspiring speakers, immersive experiences, meaningful networking, and curated moments designed to welcome the summer season in luxury and community. Guests are invited to arrive in elegant all-white attire.

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