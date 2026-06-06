California ANG takes center stage for RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 is underway with the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing serving the role of lead wing for the exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, starting May 28, 2026.

RF-A is Pacific Air Forces’ premier air combat training exercise with a history spanning 50 years. It is a daytime large force employment exercise that focuses on coalition and air-to-ground, special operations, and tactical airlift with limited air-to-air and surface-to-air threats.

“RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 brings an exceptional environment for the pilots and crew to grow as much as they possibly can in the tactical environment,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Austin, the deployed forces commander for RF-A 26-2.

Austin asked the pilots in attendance to raise their hand if they had more than 1,000 flying hours during the introduction briefing highlight the range of flying experience among those involved in the exercise.

“Some of the tactical problems we are presenting to them are of the highest level and I expect our pilots to grow significantly throughout this exercise,” he said.

The 144th FW mission at home is to provide air superiority in support of worldwide joint operations and Air Defense. Its primary contributions include providing manpower, reconnaissance assets, response to chemical and biological attacks, security, medical, and command and control.

“One thing we are seeing with this team is that they are incredibly qualified and motivated,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Hakos. “Once Guard members arrive here and become part of the RED FLAG-Alaska team it truly is seamless.”

Having guardsmen at the exercise shows the Total Force Integration between the ANG and the active-duty Air Force, noted Hakos, the RF-A 26-2 exercise director and 353rd Combat Training Squadron commander.

The 353rd CTS oversees RED FLAG Alaska’s planning, enabling pilots and aircrew around the world to train together several times a year, further promoting regional and global stability.

“I hope participants leave the CTS at the end of RED FLAG a better pilot, air battle manager, [weapons systems officer], operator – whatever their AFSC or MOS is – and that they are more lethal, ready and credible than they were at the at start of this exercise,” he said.

Over the course of the next week, the 144th FW will oversee the multinational forces employment as they engage in a variety of combat scenarios further enhancing their interoperability and each allied country’s ability to support global stability.

RF-A 26-2 is scheduled to conclude June 12, 2026.