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Van Binsbergen: Sacred Heart Lands State Funding

June 5, 2026

ST. PAUL – State Rep. Scott Van Binsbergen, R-Montevideo, has announced Sacred Heart is receiving more than $7.5 million in state grant funding to upgrade its wastewater system.

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority awarded the package, a Point Source Implementation-Grant of $7,514,728. It indicates the project consists of upgrading the salt softening system and expansion of the biosolids storage facility to accommodate increased waste load.

“Congratulations to the people of Sacred Heart for gaining this financing and to the local officials who were successful with this grant application,” Van Binsbergen said. “I’m pleased to see this funding awarded to support a critical infrastructure project in Sacred Heart. By helping offset costs, these dollars will allow the project to move forward without placing the full burden on local taxpayers, while ensuring the community has the infrastructure it needs for the future.”

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Van Binsbergen: Sacred Heart Lands State Funding

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