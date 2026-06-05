Rep. Franson Calls for Common-Sense Approach Following DHS Transportation Provider Terminations

Saint Paul, MN — Representative Mary Franson (R-Alexandria) is urging the Minnesota Department of Human Services to take a more practical approach after learning that several non-emergency medical transportation providers have had their enrollment status terminated, potentially disrupting transportation services for vulnerable Minnesotans.

The issue stems from a federal provider recertification requirement that carried a June 1 deadline. Transportation providers across Minnesota were required to submit documentation and undergo review to maintain enrollment in Minnesota Health Care Programs. While many providers complied with the requirements and submitted requested materials, some are now reporting that their status has been changed to terminated while they continue waiting for DHS to complete its review process.

“I am deeply concerned about the impact these decisions could have on patients who rely on these services to get to medical appointments,” Franson said. “For many Minnesotans, especially those in rural communities, missing transportation can mean missing vital treatments, specialist visits, or other essential healthcare services.”

One provider reported that DHS conducted a site visit and later terminated its enrollment over what appears to be a disagreement regarding whether a scheduling employee should have been listed as a management official. According to the provider, all requested information was supplied and the issue could have been resolved through a simple correction process.

“When the consequence of a paperwork dispute is the loss of transportation services for patients, common sense should prevail,” Franson said. “Providers should be given a reasonable opportunity to correct administrative issues before facing the most severe enforcement action available.”

Rep. Franson is encouraging DHS to work collaboratively with providers to resolve outstanding compliance issues and ensure patients do not experience avoidable disruptions in care while appeals and reviews are underway.