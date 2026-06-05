Dotseth Calls for Common-Sense Approach Following DHS Transportation Terminations

ST. PAUL – State Rep. Jeff Dotseth, R-Silver Township, said a more practical approach is needed after several non-emergency medical transportation providers had their enrollment terminated, potentially disrupting transportation services for vulnerable Minnesotans.

Dotseth said the issue stems from a federal provider recertification requirement that carried a June 1 deadline. Transportation providers across Minnesota were required to submit documentation and undergo review to maintain enrollment in Minnesota Health Care Programs. While many providers complied with the requirements and submitted requested materials, some are now reporting that their status has been changed to terminated while they continue waiting for the Minnesota Department of Human Services to complete its review process.

“I am very concerned about how these decisions may affect patients who depend on these services to reach medical appointments,” Dotseth said. “For many Minnesotans, particularly those living in rural areas like ours, a lack of transportation can result in missed treatments, delayed specialist care, and other critical healthcare services.”

Dotseth said one provider reported that DHS conducted a site visit and later terminated its enrollment over what appears to be a disagreement regarding whether a scheduling employee should have been listed as a management official. According to the provider, Dotseth said, all requested information was supplied and the issue could have been resolved through a simple correction process.

“When patients stand to lose access to transportation because of a paperwork issue, a common-sense approach is needed,” Dotseth said. “To solve this problem, providers should have a fair chance to resolve administrative errors before being subjected to the most severe penalties.”

Dotseth said he encourages DHS to collaborate with providers to resolve outstanding compliance issues and ensure patients do not experience avoidable disruptions in care while appeals and reviews are underway.