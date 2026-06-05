Rogers, Wozniak Introduce Bipartisan Package to Strengthen Bottle Return Access, Consumer Rights

LANSING, Mich., June 5, 2026 — State Reps. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) and Doug Wozniak (R-Shelby Twp.) introduced a bipartisan three-bill package this week to strengthen Michigan’s bottle return system, improve consumer access to deposit refunds and provide clearer guidance to retailers.

“A constituent brought this issue to my attention after they were unable to return bottles and cans they had already paid a deposit on. For many families, especially low-income residents, that 10-cent refund adds up,” Rogers said. “People should not be forced to go to multiple stores or told to come back during a narrow window when the law is supposed to give them a clear way to get their deposit back. Most retailers are doing the right thing. This package is about making sure consumers are treated fairly, retailers have clear guidance and Michigan’s bottle return system works the way people expect it to work.”

Michigan’s Bottle Deposit Law has historically been one of the most successful recycling policies in the country. It helps keep cans and bottles out of roadsides, parks, waterways and landfills while giving consumers the ability to receive their 10-cent deposit back. The majority of retailers are good actors and make a good faith effort to comply with the law. However, some residents have reported being turned away or significantly limited in when and how they can return eligible bottles and cans. In addition, Michigan’s bottle redemption rate fell to 69.4% in 2025 after regularly exceeding 90% for decades, further demonstrating the importance of ensuring consumers can conveniently return eligible containers and receive their deposits.

The three-bill package would do the following:

Guaranteed Bottle Return Access and Consumer Notice. House Bill 6053, sponsored by Rep. Rogers, would establish designated hours for bottle return access. Under the bill, stores would be required to provide a convenient way for consumers to return eligible containers and receive their deposit refund during designated hours of operation, generally between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., or during the dealer’s regular hours if they do not operate for that full period.

House Bill 6053, sponsored by Rep. Rogers, would establish designated hours for bottle return access. Under the bill, stores would be required to provide a convenient way for consumers to return eligible containers and receive their deposit refund during designated hours of operation, generally between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., or during the dealer’s regular hours if they do not operate for that full period. Annual Retailer Notice on Bottle Deposit Law. House Bill 6054, sponsored by Rep. Wozniak, would strengthen an existing requirement in state law requiring retailers to provide counter redemption service for consumers to return eligible bottles and cans when the vending machines are unavailable. The bill would also establish a Consumer Bottle Bill of Rights sign so customers understand when and how they can return eligible containers. The Department of Attorney General would serve as the enforcement agency and first notify a non-compliant retailer and give them a chance to fix the problem before issuing a fine.

House Bill 6054, sponsored by Rep. Wozniak, would strengthen an existing requirement in state law requiring retailers to provide counter redemption service for consumers to return eligible bottles and cans when the vending machines are unavailable. The bill would also establish a Consumer Bottle Bill of Rights sign so customers understand when and how they can return eligible containers. The Department of Attorney General would serve as the enforcement agency and first notify a non-compliant retailer and give them a chance to fix the problem before issuing a fine. Annual Retailer Compliance Notice. House Bill 6055, also sponsored by Rep. Wozniak, would require the Department of Attorney General to provide an annual written notice to every dealer outlining the dealer’s obligations under the Bottle Deposit Law, including dealer responsibilities and contact information for the Consumer Protection Division. This would help ensure retailers have clear, consistent information about the law and how to comply.

“These are common-sense solutions to everyday problems that Michigan consumers are increasingly encountering when trying to return their bottles and cans,” Wozniak said. “These reforms ensure that the system remains convenient and effective.”

The bills are intended to support consumers, provide clarity for retailers and help Michigan’s bottle return system work the way it was designed to work while boosting return rates back to the levels they were prior to 2020.

The package has been referred to the House Committee on Regulatory Reform where it awaits action.