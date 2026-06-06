Complete Aircon Cleaning Services Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Air Duct Cleaning in Logan City, QLD

LOGAN CITY, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards proudly announce that Complete Aircon Cleaning Services has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Air Duct Cleaning in Logan City, Queensland. This prestigious recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer service, professionalism, reliability, and overall customer satisfaction. Complete Aircon Cleaning Services has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality air conditioning and air duct cleaning solutions that improve indoor air quality and help create cleaner, healthier environments for homes and businesses.Serving Logan City and surrounding areas, Complete Aircon Cleaning Services specialises in professional air conditioning and air duct cleaning designed to enhance system performance, improve air quality, and maintain healthier indoor spaces. Their experienced team uses advanced equipment and eco-friendly cleaning methods to thoroughly clean systems, removing dust, dirt, mould, debris, and contaminants that can affect efficiency and air quality. Services include air conditioner cleaning, sanitisation, duct cleaning, system inspections, and tailored maintenance solutions for residential and commercial customers.Led by owner Tim, Complete Aircon Cleaning Services is committed to delivering exceptional workmanship, professionalism, and transparent communication. The business prides itself on offering reliable service, quality results, and personalised care, helping customers maintain cleaner, healthier, and more efficient air conditioning systems. Their focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail has helped establish them as a trusted name in air duct and air conditioning cleaning throughout the Logan region.Customers consistently praise Complete Aircon Cleaning Services for their professionalism, thorough workmanship, and outstanding customer care. Reviews frequently highlight Tim’s expertise and friendly approach, with one customer stating, “Cannot recommend Tim enough!” while others describe the service as “thorough, ethical & friendly,” reflecting the trust and confidence customers place in the business. Clients also commend the professionalism and transparency of the service, with one reviewer sharing, “Very polite and professional, thanks Tim! I really liked the before and after photos, it is amazing how much filth comes out of them,” highlighting the company’s commitment to quality results and keeping customers informed throughout the cleaning process.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Complete Aircon Cleaning Services please visit https://completeairconcleaning.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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