Cricket’s Candy Creations Coming in July to Staten Island

Owner and Founder of Cricket's Candy Creations, Cricket Azima

New York-based experiential candy brand expands with first franchised location, continuing U.S. and international growth

We are excited & proud to welcome our first franchised location to Staten Island. Our mission has always been about connection, creativity, bringing joy, & empowering kids through hands-on experiences” — Cricket Azima, Founder of Cricket’s Candy Creations

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staten Island just got a whole lot sweeter. Cricket’s Candy Creations, the wildly imaginative, hands-on candy experience featured on The Today Show, Blippi, and more, is now bringing its signature blend of creativity and confectionery fun to the community through its first franchised location, which is set to open on July 1st.“We are excited and proud to welcome our first franchised location to Staten Island. Our mission has always been about connection, creativity, bringing joy, and empowering kids through hands-on experiences,” said Cricket Azima, Founder of Cricket’s Candy Creations. “We look forward to seeing families in this community building sweet memories together.”Designed to spark imagination and delight guests of all ages, Cricket’s Candy Creations transforms ordinary treats into unforgettable, interactive adventures — where kids and families can craft, play, and create edible works of art together.The company is actively seeking new franchisees and expanding around the world, bringing its unique concept to kids of all ages and abilities across new markets."Cricket’s Candy Creations offers franchisees the opportunity to spread joy, combining creativity and uncommonly delicious experiences," stated Azima.Behind the colorful fun is a thoughtfully built concept designed to grow and thrive in a variety of markets."Our team has built a scalable business that thrives just about anywhere, with low start-up costs and huge potential for fun and for profit,” Azima said. “From birthday parties to workshops to seasonal candy activations, the revenue streams are diversified and experience-driven, with additional revenue from swag like signature candy kits."Cricket’s Candy Creations has carved out a standout niche, with every visit designed to feel like stepping into a world where imagination leads the way.“The Cricket’s Candy Creations team is here for franchisees every step of the way — handling all the essentials, from easy ordering systems and sourcing supplies to providing our fun-filled, proprietary lesson plans, organizing seasonal candy activities, and delivering eye-catching marketing campaigns — and more," Azima added.The Staten Island opening is just one piece of the brand’s rapidly expanding story, with new locations on the horizon in Dubai, Kuwait, and even Times Square.As the brand continues to grow, Azima emphasizes that Cricket’s Candy Creations will always stay true to its core philosophy."At its core, Cricket’s Candy Creations is about turning everyday sweetness into extraordinary moments. As we grow, that mission stays the same: to spark imagination, build confidence, and create joyful memories — one candy creation at a time."For those seeking a sweet experience-rich franchise like Cricket’s Candy Creations, the company invites entrepreneurs to visit its website at www.cricketscandy.com About Cricket’s Candy CreationsCricket’s Candy Creations is a multi-sensory experiential brand that allows creators of all ages to craft edible candy art while immersed in candy-themed activities. It is designed to be a unique outlet for exploration, visualization, creativity and fun.The flagship for Cricket’s Candy Creations is located in Tribeca, New York City. Cricket’s Candy Creations invites families and food lovers to step out of their routines and into an unforgettable hands-on crafting experience where they can let their imaginations go wild and create wacky edible art out of candy. In addition to physical locations, the brand also boasts a line of consumer packaged goods for in-home candy crafting. Kits currently on the market include Edible Slime, Candy Sushi, Candy Jewelry, Lickable Finger Paint, and Candy Land. More information can be found at www.cricketscandy.com

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