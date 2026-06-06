Fredericksburg District Weekly Travel Alert: June 7-13, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single northbound lane closure at mile markers 126-27 for construction to improve the exit 126 interchange.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 145-141 in Stafford County. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. Double lane closure starts at 10 p.m. All southbound lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Off-Ramp to Route 610 Eastbound

Sunday – Monday and Wednesday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Overnight off-ramp closure for milling and paving. I-95 southbound travelers seeking exit 143 should use the most convenient alternate interchange, including exit 148 (Quantico) to Route 1.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) On-Ramp from Route 610 Westbound

Sunday – Monday and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Overnight on-ramp closure for milling and paving. Travelers seeking to enter I-95 southbound from Route 610 may use the Route 610 eastbound on-ramp to I-95 southbound, which will remain open on these two evenings, or the most convenient alternate I-95 interchange.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Off-Ramp to Route 610 Westbound

Wednesday – Thursday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Overnight off-ramp closure for milling and paving. I-95 southbound travelers seeking exit 143 should use the most convenient alternate interchange, including exit 148 (Quantico) to Route 1.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) On-Ramp from Route 610 Eastbound

Monday – Wednesday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Overnight on-ramp closure for milling and paving. Travelers seeking to enter I-95 southbound from Route 610 may use the Route 610 westbound on-ramp to I-95 southbound, which will remain open on these two evenings, or use the most convenient alternate I-95 interchange.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Ladysmith Road and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Route 1 FULL STOPS

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent full traffic stops on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Paige Road and Wayne Avenue for utility work under permit. Each stop may last up to 15 minutes at a time.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Tuesday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between A.P. Hill Boulevard and the Essex County line.

Route 301 Northbound

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile milling operation between O'Brien Court and Route 301 Business.

Route 601 (Penola Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sign work. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 640 (Industrial Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sign work. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Guardrail work

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane and shoulder closures, with a flagging crew directing traffic as needed:

Route 609, near Route 668

Route 632, between Route 1 and Nancy Wrights Drive

Secondary Road Surface Treatment

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Road resurfacing with surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 634

Route 638

Route 680

Route 765

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1

Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Tuesday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Paving and installation of rumble strips between Rectory Road and Oneal Road. Alternating lane closures.

Route 620 (Mills Tavern Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking.

Gloucester County

Route 14 (Adner Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between the King and Queen County line and Route 17.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Bridge repairs. Alternating lane closures between the Route 17 Business (Main Street) intersection and the Route 198/Route 33 intersection.

Route 606 (Ark Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pavement patching between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance. Flagging crews will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking.

Route 616 (Belroi Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking.

Route 619 (Fiddlers Green Road)

Monday and Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile paving and temporary pavement marking between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance. Flagging crews will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 632 (Aberdeen Creek Road)

Monday and Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile paving and temporary pavement marking between Carters Cove Drive and Hickory Fork Road. Flagging crews will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 641 (Tidemill Road)

Monday and Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile paving and temporary pavement marking between Hayes Road and Route 17. Flagging crews will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

King George County

Route 206 (Dahlgren Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic near Peppermill Creek.

Route 642 (Fitzhugh Lane)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing with cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on various routes.

Cleydale subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing with cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on various routes.

King and Queen County

Route 14 (Buena Vista Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking between Route 33 and the Gloucester County line.

Route 605 (York River Road)

Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile pavement patching operation between Route 33 and Taylorsville Road.

Route 608 (Clancie Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile pavement marking between Centreville Road and New Hope Road.

King William County

Route 30 (King William Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work at multiple locations, near the intersection with King Will Road and Route 630 (Smith Ferry Road).

Lancaster County

Route 222 (Weems Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Paving between James Lane and the end of state maintenance. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Route 354 (River Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Guardrail work near Route 3. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Middlesex County

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Paving. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Irmas Lane and Timberneck Road.

Northumberland County

Route 360 (Northumberland Highway)

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking.

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures for pavement patching and pavement marking between Greenfield Road and Waverly Road.

Secondary Road Surface Treatment

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing with surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 619

Route 622

Route 633

Route 641

Route 643

Route 646

Route 648

Route 674

Route 695

Richmond County

Route 360

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking, countywide.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closures on northbound Route 1 near Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road) and northbound Route 1 near Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road).

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street. for construction on I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 3 Eastbound

Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Right lane closure to widen the shoulder between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Orange Plank Road.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road).

Route 208 (Lake Anna Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on eastbound Lake Anna Parkway near Morris Road.

Route 601 (Lawyers Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sign work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at various locations.

Route 606 (Post Oak Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sign work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at various locations.

Route 606 (West Catharpin Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sign work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at various locations.

Route 612 (Monrovia Road/Stubbs Bridge Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sign work. One-way, alternating traffic. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at various locations.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 766 (Nyland Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing using a cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Route 950 (Trench Hill Lane)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will direct traffic.

Route 1299 (Twin Springs Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing using a cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Route 1420 (Battle Park Drive)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Single lane closure for pipe replacement. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Route 1723 (Blue Herron Circle)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure.

Route 1747 (Wesley Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing using a cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Route 1792 (Rensselaer Court)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing using a cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Route 1979 (Bethwood Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure.

Route 2325 (Breckenridge Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure.

Ashleigh Park subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Grantwood Acres subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing using a cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Willow Pond subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing using a cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road.

Route 1 at Corporate Drive

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating single lane closures. Traffic signal work.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will direct traffic between Andrew Chapel Road and Maplewood Drive.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Guardrail repair near the entrance to Stafford Middle School. Single lane closure.

Route 643 (Joshua Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Mountain View Road and Garrisonville Road.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road)

Starting the week of Monday, June 8, Rock Hill Church Road will close to replace the single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. Road will remain closed through June 2027. Read the release. Check 511.vdot.virginia.gov for updates on the road's status.

Route 646 (Tacketts Mill Road)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Poplar Road and Heflin Road.

Route 662 (Stony Hill Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Hartwood Road and Poplar Road.

Hampton Oaks subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Westmoreland County

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Rappahannock Road and Route 3.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Meadow Drive.

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

Caroline County

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Project completion expected in June 2026.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Project completion expected in June 2026.

Gloucester County and Middlesex County

Route 17 Northbound Bridge Replacement at Dragon Run

Bridge replacement is underway at the Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester County and Middlesex County line. The new bridge will be wider, taller, and longer than the existing bridge, which was built in 1931. Route 17 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane at the bridge while crews construct crossovers for a traffic diversion to the Route 17 southbound bridge planned for summer 2026. Work zone barriers will continue to separate the left and right lanes of Route 17 northbound. The right lane closed in Dec. 2025 after a vehicle crash damaged the bridge rail and guardrail. Project completion expected in Dec. 2027.

King William County

Route 360 at Mill Road

Intersection improvement project to extend the existing left turn lane on Route 360 westbound at Mill Road to provide additional refuge for vehicles slowing down to turn left, and will keep traffic flowing in the through travel lanes on Route 360 westbound. Project completion expected in Aug. 2026.

Lancaster County

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road)

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road) over Camps Millpond in Lancaster County has closed for motorist safety after a routine inspection of a culvert found deterioration. Motorists should use Route 3 as the recommended detour. VDOT will announce an estimated timeline to reopen the road to traffic once the emergency repair project schedule is finalized.

Mathews County

Route 14 over North End Branch Bridge Improvement

A $3.5 million bridge rehabilitation project is under construction to improve the condition of the Route 14 bridge over North End Branch. Temporary traffic signals are directing one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. A vehicle width restriction of 10 feet is in place through the work zone. Project completion is expected in June 2026.

Northumberland County and Westmoreland County

Route 617 (Gardy's Mill Road)

Gardy's Mill Road is closed at Gardy's Millpond at the Northumberland and Westmoreland line with no reopening date. Gardy's Mill Road closed to through traffic for public safety in May 2025 due to a dam breach at the millpond. Water also damaged the road's travel surface. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) maintains the road, which runs on top of the dam maintained by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Travelers should use Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) as a detour.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion is expected in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion expected in Sept. 2026.

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is underway on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction is expected to be complete in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion expected in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) Bridge Replacement

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) will close the week of Monday, June 8, to allow crews to replace the single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. The new two-lane bridge will be nearly double the size of the existing structure. Rock Hill Church Road will be closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane with a detour in place until June 2027. For updates on the road's status, check 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

Commuting and Ridesharing Information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit www.gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.

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