Vicrez Launches Nationwide Installer Network to Help Vehicle Owners Find Local Aftermarket Installation Shops

Free directory spans all 50 states, with deep local market guides for roughly 450 cities and a verification program for qualified installation specialists

MUSKOGEE, OK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicrez, an automotive aftermarket manufacturer and retailer, today announced the public launch of the Vicrez Installer Network , a nationwide directory designed to connect vehicle owners with local installation shops capable of fitting body kits, widebody conversions, OE replacement bumpers, custom wheels, tire packages, vinyl wrap, paint protection film and window tint.The directory currently lists 16,542 installation businesses across all 50 states, including 337 verified installer listings, and indexes 2,594 distinct city and state combinations.The platform is free for vehicle owners to search and free for qualified shops to claim a listing. Vicrez does not charge commissions, referral fees or per-lead fees from installers featured in the directory.Closing a Long-Standing Gap in the Aftermarket Buying JourneyThe aftermarket parts industry has historically faced a major fulfillment gap: enthusiasts purchase styling components, wheels, tires and vehicle upgrades online, but then struggle to find a qualified local shop willing and capable of installing them properly.Body kits, widebody conversions, vinyl wrap and paint protection film often require specialized experience, proper tools, dedicated space and attention to fitment detail. General-purpose repair shops may not always take on these types of projects, leaving customers unsure where to turn after their parts arrive.The Vicrez Installer Network was built to help close that gap. Each listing includes business name, address, contact information, services offered and customer-submitted notes. Verified listings have been reviewed by Vicrez staff for active operation, insurance status and demonstrated experience with aftermarket installation work.In addition to its national database, the platform publishes local market guides for major and mid-size markets across the United States. These guides cover installation expectations, common service categories, regional considerations for vinyl wrap and paint protection film, and local enthusiast demand.The 2,594 indexed city-state combinations include large metropolitan areas as well as mid-size markets such as Tulsa, Oklahoma; Boise, Idaho; Greenville, South Carolina; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, where national directories have historically provided thinner coverage of aftermarket-capable shops.Built for Both Vehicle Owners and Installation ShopsFor consumers, the directory is searchable by ZIP code, city, state or service category. Vehicle owners purchasing a Vicrez body kit, widebody conversion, OE replacement bumper, VCORSA tire set, custom wheel package, vinyl wrap roll or paint protection film can identify a nearby installer before completing their project.Vicrez also offers wheel and tire packages that can arrive pre-mounted and ready for installation, helping customers reduce the number of steps required between purchase and final fitment. This gives vehicle owners a more complete path from product selection to local installation.For installation shops, a free listing offers visibility to a national audience of aftermarket buyers actively searching for installation services. Shops that complete the verification process receive a verified badge, improved placement in relevant city pages and the ability to highlight past installation work.There is no paid tier. Placement is based on verification status, geographic relevance and listing completeness rather than advertising spend.Listings are organized by service category, allowing customers to search for shops that offer body kit installation, widebody installation, wheels and tires, vinyl wrap, paint protection film, window tint and related services. A separate focus is placed on shops with experience installing widebody conversions, which remain among the most technical aftermarket projects for late-model muscle cars, trucks and performance vehicles.Supporting the Next Stage of Aftermarket E-CommerceThe Vicrez Installer Network also supports Vicrez customers purchasing parts for Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, Ford, Tesla, Toyota, BMW, Lamborghini, Ferrari and other popular enthusiast platforms. The goal is to make it easier for customers to find a qualified shop that understands aftermarket fitment, finishing work and vehicle-specific installation requirements.Alongside the directory, Vicrez is integrating installation guidance and buyer education from VicrezDriver , the company's consumer publication covering American muscle, modified vehicle culture, supercars and aftermarket trends. City pages can link to relevant educational content so vehicle owners can better understand typical lead times, installer expectations, product compatibility and project planning before contacting a shop.Benjamin Villacrez, Co-Founder and COO of Vicrez, said the directory addresses a problem the company has watched customers face for years."For years, we have shipped body kits, widebody conversions, wheels, tires and vehicle upgrades to customers who then had to spend time searching for the right shop to complete the installation. The aftermarket industry built a strong manufacturing and e-commerce experience, but the local installation layer has always been fragmented. The Vicrez Installer Network is our effort to help connect that final step — a free public directory that vehicle owners can use and qualified shops can join."Villacrez said the platform's roadmap includes expanding the verification program and adding new shop-facing tools over the coming year."Our near-term goal is to grow the verified installer network and create a stronger connection between customers, parts and local installation shops. Whether someone is building a widebody Charger, upgrading a Wrangler, adding wheels and tires to a truck, or installing vinyl wrap or paint protection film, we want them to find a qualified shop and move forward with confidence."About VicrezFounded in 2015 by twin brothers Luis and Benjamin Villacrez, Vicrez is an automotive aftermarket manufacturer and retailer specializing in OE replacement parts, body kits, widebody conversions, aerodynamic components, custom wheels, VCORSA tires, vinyl wrap, paint protection film and related vehicle upgrades.Vicrez distributes automotive aftermarket products nationwide and worldwide through vicrez.com , serving enthusiasts, professional installers and dealer partners across multiple vehicle platforms.The Vicrez Installer Network is available now at installers.vicrez.com.

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