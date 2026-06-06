Notice of Funding Opportunity -RHTP Question and Answer 1

The Office of Health Strategy (OHS) has released responses to questions submitted regarding the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for grants supporting AI-enabled healthcare and remote patient monitoring in Connecticut’s rural communities. This NOFO invites provider led initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and outcomes through the implementation of AI-enabled remote patient monitoring and strengthened care coordination.

Click here to access published responses to questions.

OHS will continue to accept questions regarding the NOFO. All questions must be submitted to RHTP@ct.gov no later than June 9, 2026 using Subject Line: “CT RHTP Q&A”.

This response document will also available on the CTSource Contracting Portal and the OPM RFP/RFA/RFI/RFQ webpage.

Access the NOFO and all application materials below on the OHS website, the CTSource Contracting Portal or the OPM RFP/RFA/RFI/RFQ webpage.

Applications must be submitted by July 7, 2026, 2:00 PM ET.





This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $154,249,105.53 in Budget Period 1 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, not an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.