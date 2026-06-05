Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster proclamation due to flooding

Due to flooding caused by recent heavy rains, Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation at 7:31 p.m. last night, June 4.

“While rain is vital for our Kansas crops and waterways, too much can result in flooding that devastates home, businesses and our public infrastructure,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This disaster declaration opens the door for state assistance to those areas affected by these floods.”

The worst flooding has been reported in northeast Kansas due to two rounds of intense thunderstorms on June 3-4. Due to this rainfall, multiple river systems are either flooding or forecast to see moderate flooding. Additional thunderstorms are forecast for northern Kansas on June 5, with the potential for more heavy rainfall or severe weather, potentially exacerbating or leading to additional flooding concerns.

Flood warnings have been issued for the following counties in the north central region: Dickinson, Lincoln, and Ottawa Counties; and in the northeast region: Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Washington Counties.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management along with their emergency support function partners are monitoring the situation and will assist counties if requested.