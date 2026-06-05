International Spiritual Leader NOCCI Introduces the NOCCI Transformation Method

Nobue von Arb-Yamashita

A new approach to emotional healing, consciousness expansion, and human potential development through energy-based practices.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International spiritual leader, channeler, and founder of NOCCI Channelling Academy, Nobue von Arb- Yamashita (NOCCI), announces the introduction of the NOCCI Transformation Method, a holistic framework designed to help individuals release limiting patterns, strengthen intuition, and create meaningful personal transformation through energy-based practices.Developed through years of experience working with students and clients around the world, the NOCCI Transformation Method integrates energy work, emotional healing, intuitive development, and consciousness expansion into a structured approach for personal growth."Many people find themselves repeating the same emotional, relationship, or life patterns without understanding their deeper roots," says NOCCI. "My mission is to help individuals reconnect with their inner wisdom, heal what no longer serves them, and awaken their true potential."The Seven Pillars of the NOCCI Transformation Method1. Energy Clearing & Emotional ReleaseSupporting individuals in releasing emotional burdens and creating greater clarity, balance, and well-being.2. Inner Child Healing & IntegrationHelping individuals reconnect with younger aspects of themselves and cultivate self-compassion, self-acceptance, and emotional resilience.3. Ancestral Pattern AwarenessExploring recurring family patterns, inherited beliefs, and generational influences that may affect personal growth.4. Karmic Cycle AwarenessEncouraging reflection on recurring life lessons and patterns to support greater self-awareness and conscious decision-making.5. Intuitive & Third Eye DevelopmentTeaching practices designed to strengthen intuition, inner guidance, creativity, and self-trust.6. Timeline Transformation & Future VisioningHelping individuals align with their desired future through intentional goal-setting, clarity, and conscious action.7. Conscious ManifestationIntegrating mindset, emotional alignment, and inspired action to support purposeful living and personal fulfillment.International RecognitionNOCCI has been recognized internationally for her contributions to spiritual growth, intuitive development, and transformational education.Recent recognitions include:Top 10 Spiritual Leaders – TIMEICONIC MagazineEntrepreneur Excellence AwardFeatured in Womenpreneur Middle EastFeatured in Passion VistaThrough NOCCI Channelling Academy, she has built a growing international community dedicated to personal transformation, intuitive development, and conscious living.Vision for the FutureNOCCI's long-term vision is to make emotional healing, intuitive development, and energy awareness more accessible to people around the world.She believes future generations can benefit from environments that encourage self-awareness, emotional intelligence, creativity, and authentic expression."My vision is to empower people to trust themselves, awaken their potential, and live with greater purpose and awareness. When individuals transform, they create positive change in families, communities, and society."About NOCCI (Nobue von Arb-Yamashita)NOCCI is an international spiritual teacher, channeler, speaker, and founder of NOCCI Channelling Academy. Through her programs, workshops, and transformational experiences, she supports individuals in personal growth, intuitive development, and consciousness exploration.For more information, visit:Website: https://nocciacademy-6e5fixyp.manus.space/

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